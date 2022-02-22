MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gettysburg": a comprehensive discussion of the largest battle ever fought on American soil. "Gettysburg" is the creation of published author Ron Kohler, a loving husband and a father of three children, and a grandfather to seven grandchildren. Kohler graduated from Ozark Christian College in 1970 and Eastern New Mexico University in 1979. He also graduated from American Military University in Civil War Studies in 1998. Kohler retired from the pharmaceutical industry in 2009 and as senior pastor of Westview Christina Church in 2014.
Kohler shares, "What lessons do we learn from the Battle of Gettysburg? What are the leadership principles that emerge out of contest that transcends time and space? Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address said, 'that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to the cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.' This book deals with leadership principles that apply across different venues of leadership including; Church leadership, government, military and business. The Battle of Gettysburg is the largest battle ever fought on American soil. Gettysburg was a pivotal battle that shaped the outcome of the war and reshaped American culture. What can our forefathers teach us across the dusty pages of history that help us as a modern culture today? For the clear eye there are many lessons to learn from history. A failure to learn these lessons means that we will only repeat our mistakes of the past."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Kohler's new book offers readers a fascinating perspective on lessons applicable to modern culture.
Kohler's engaging writing style and passion for the topic will engage readers from the first page as they explore the history of a nation.
