"Mausoleum III: Lucifers Vile Plot" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron McConnell is a heart-stopping race to defeat evil as a group of determined believers stand strong against Lucifer.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mausoleum III: Lucifers Vile Plot": a gripping tale of a rising darkness with unexpected twists of fate. "Mausoleum III: Lucifers Vile Plot" is the creation of published author Ron McConnell, a poet, playwright, and musician.
McConnell shares, "The adventure returns at death's doorstep! This is the third book in the Mausoleum series. The fantasy world of the Mausoleum awaits you. This is Mausoleum III: Lucifer's Vile Plot.
"There is a vile plot cooked up and served deathly hot by Satan himself. Why is Lucifer winning but at the same time getting weaker? The dark spoils of evil are directed at the very heart of the royals. It means certain death is around the corner for one or more of our heroes. Elixor and the army of demons she summons from the Lost Souls door slither back into the Mausoleum after being banished. Her foul curse is preventing the royals from gaining access, cutting them off from their heavenly Guardians when they need their help the most.
"The town turned against the royals and are hunting them like wild animals. The royals have been scattered and are in hiding. Traps have been laid to capture them. There is no escape! The dwarf island is under siege. Gritta, Prince, and the Silver are missing.
"The queen steals something very precious to Lucifer. It's a book that may turn the tide of the battle—and Lucifer wants it back! What's left of the royals and their allies will have to fight to the death to try to take back the Mausoleum. Who is this mysterious Time Keeper? How can he help?
"The ultimate battle is at hand! The royals have to engage in battle with Lucifer himself. Find out what happens in this third adventure. This exciting adventure story twists around and around like a roller coaster. But this ride ends with a real jolt. It's all in Mausoleum III: Lucifer's Vile Plot."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron McConnell's new book is an action-packed continuation of the author's Mausoleum Series.
McConnell offers readers another thriller within the pages of this exciting installment.
