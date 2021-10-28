MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Prayer of 9/11": a potent reminder of God's grace and the strength one can discover through faith. "The Prayer of 9/11" is the creation of published author Ron Mitchell, a native of the Bronx, New York, who currently resides with his loving family in South Florida.
Mitchell shares, "How does one forget that sunny morning in September 2001? You don't have to be from New York to feel the effects of that vicious act on American soil that changed history. What you must have is compassion. How does God let something of this magnitude happen? Is God in control? The Prayer of 9/11 is an in-depth look at every verse pertaining to chapter 9, verse 11 from Genesis to Revelation. The answer to many of these questions are found in the Bible.
"The force behind this devotional is that we should remember that God is always in control and His glory can also be found in suffering. I can assure you God did not create the world and then left us. You will find in the pages of 9/11 that through his Holy Spirit, God will enlighten you to many of the mysteries of that September morning. You just need to look for it and open your heart. Never forget that morning when many of our loved ones and heroes were taken from us. Moreover, never forget that life has no meaning without the coherent harmony of divine redemption."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Mitchell's new book is a uniquely crafted examination of relevant scripture.
Mitchell hopes to encourage others in their faith through this empowering exploration of faith and the events of 9/11.
Consumers can purchase "The Prayer of 9/11" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Prayer of 9/11," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing