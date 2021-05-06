MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Making of a Business Leader: My Path to Leadership in the Information Technology Industry": an important lesson in building business relationships. "The Making of a Business Leader: My Path to Leadership in the Information Technology Industry" is the creation of published author, Ron Nash, a prodigy who was accepted at Georgia Tech at sixteen, graduated, and went on to serve with The Old Guard in Washington, DC before excelling in multiple executive leadership positions with several tech companies.
Nash shares, "Most books about the information technology industry highlight the legendary stories of the colorful and ego-driven entrepreneurs who founded companies and became billionaires. This book takes a different look at the industry and instructs the reader on how to develop the leadership skills which will allow them to succeed in this fast-paced, competitive, innovative, high-talent industry."
The author is a veteran leader who has been CEO of several information technology companies and has worked with a number of the legendary characters of this industry. Through a series of experiential stories, he gives practical, understandable lessons in developing the business skills and patterns of thinking that will allow a person to enhance their leadership skills in this industry.
Ron Nash takes you along on his journey from being a tentative new employee to a talented CEO. Along the way, you will meet famous leaders such as Ross Perot, Mort Meyerson, and Jim Cannavino, and will understand how they built their companies to be huge successes. This highly readable and enjoyable book will give you solid lessons on leadership, as well as a broad view of how information technology companies and fortunes are built.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Nash's new book invites readers to a crash course in business leadership.
Pairing his experience with useful anecdotes from those met along the way, Nash's nostalgic tale offers readers a thought-provoking narrative in hopes of inspiring future industry leaders.
View a synopsis of "The Making of a Business Leader: My Path to Leadership in the Information Technology Industry" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Making of a Business Leader: My Path to Leadership in the Information Technology Industry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Making of a Business Leader: My Path to Leadership in the Information Technology Industry", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing