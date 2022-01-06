MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There Is a River": a potent narrative that examines faith, true love, and the power of God's grace. "There Is a River" is the creation of published author Ron Shafer, a forty-year professor who holds a lifetime distinguished University Chair. Now retired, he enjoys travelling, writing, and spending time with family.
Shafer shares, "'Jude and Cory's beautiful tale of love and triumph over defeat is exactly what America needs in the wake of a shattering pandemic that has created massive upheaval and resulted in endless heartache for our beloved nation. In the face of horrific evil, Jude and Cory model a faith that steadies, a courage that endures, and a love that inspires. Jude and Cory are like family members so we can't wait for novel five, In Dark Woods. Though too busy lately to be considered avid readers, both of us read There Is a River in virtually a single day. For us, the novel is a welcome escape from the busyness of life.' —Rick and Linda Gray, Bellwood, PA"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Shafer's new book takes readers on a new journey of faith in the fourth installment of the Jude/Cory love saga.
Shafer provides readers with a rich and vibrant thriller that will charm readers from the first page. With a suspenseful narrative and affable characters, readers will welcome the continuation of a love story for the ages.
Consumers can purchase "There Is a River" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
