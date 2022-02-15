MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Words of the Word": an encouraging approach to nurturing a stronger understanding of the Word of God. "Words of the Word" is the creation of published author Ron Stieglitz, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served a tour in Vietnam with the US Army, worked for the Ohio Geological Survey, and taught geology and environmental science courses for thirty years at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Stieglitz shares, "Words are important to us in many ways as we communicate with each other, but they can also be less than clear. A word from a foreign language inserted in a novel for emphasis or scientific and technical terms might be baffling and require a dictionary or Google Search. If you have ever listened to a Sunday morning sermon, heard a reading by a lector, sung a hymn, engaged in a Bible study, or read a passage in the Bible and realized that you don't have a clue what a certain word means, you are not alone. Other times, we carelessly read over a word without comprehending the deeper scriptural meaning because it is familiar; we've seen or heard it many times. Frequently used words such as hope, fear, peace, joy, and, yes, even worship and amen are not fully appreciated or understood in the context of Scripture. God's Word is full of important words; after all, by his grace, a key word, they lead us to faith and salvation. Some have precise definitions, whereas others convey entire rich concepts or ideas, and some can be confusing if not intimidating especially to new Christians. There are words of comfort, action, power, but, best of all, eternal life.
"The goal of this book is to assist the person in the pew on Sunday morning, in a Bible class, or engaged in personal study, not only new Christians but also long-time adherents, to better understand and appreciate the words that they hear or read. It can serve as a review for veteran Christians looking to develop a deeper understanding of their faith and a primer for new Christians who are trying to build a foundation for theirs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Stieglitz's new book will challenge and encourage as readers find a welcome resource for enriching one's spiritual life.
Stieglitz's shares in hopes of nurturing others who seek a stronger connection with God.
