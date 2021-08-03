MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sheep Who Would Not Sleep": a fun and educational story for young readers. "The Sheep Who Would Not Sleep" is the creation of published author Ronald B. Jones, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has served as an educator for over forty years. A love of children has been a driving force behind a fulfilling career.
Jones shares, "This is a delightful story for children of all ages who are young at heart, especially if you can identify with rhyming words and animal characters.
The main character's curious and rebellious nature leads us on a journey to possible dangerous encounters. Which of course, provides many life lessons that can be learned.
"If you are interested in learning and teaching others how to make wise choices, then this story will satisfy your taste. Most parents and educators will enjoy reading this story to their children and students because it provides a reflective opportunity to understand the consequences of their actions.
"Everyone will discover the importance of listening to that quiet, still voice that lies within us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald B. Jones's new book is a fun cautionary tale about ignoring warnings against bad decisions.
With an enjoyable rhyming narrative and amusing illustrations, young readers will be presented with a teachable moment of choices and consequences.
View a synopsis of "The Sheep Who Would Not Sleep" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Sheep Who Would Not Sleep" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Sheep Who Would Not Sleep," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
