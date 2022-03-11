MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Set Before You Life and Death Blessings and Cursings: Stories of God's Mercy Miracles and Blessings for Today": a potent story of faith, determination, and God's plan. "I Set Before You Life and Death Blessings and Cursings: Stories of God's Mercy Miracles and Blessings for Today" is the creation of published author Ronald Hoodenpyle, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who grew up in a dangerous neighborhood in Los Angeles and later went on to start a company in the fire insurance restoration business.
Hoodenpyle shares, "Within the Holy Scriptures of the Bible, you have no choice but to answer this question. No matter where you are at in your journey of life, this is the most important decision you will ever make. May you choose wisely and carefully.
"It matters not if you are rich or poor, educated or not; you are someone that is so special to the God who created the heavens and the earth that he provided you with his precious and only sacrifice that he will accept, the Lord Jesus Christ.
"As you journey with me through these pages and follow God's road map, you will see how the hand of God wants to deliver you from the many idols and distractions in life that send us down the wrong paths.
"In my pilgrimage, the Lord God has delivered me from a gang-infested neighborhood, a life-threatening disease, like cancer from asbestos, and has allowed me to see many miracles take place in my life. How he protected my family from a major drug ring that put a contract on us when they said, 'Let's see if his God can protect him.' Or has God given you a vision and assured you by his voice that you will not be tried, tested, or tempted any more than you can withstand, for the Lord your God shall make a way of escape for you? Have you seen the Lord raise your wife or loved one from a brain aneurysm and was no longer breathing and did not have a heartbeat? He is no respecter of persons. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
"As an ordinary man that has not been to college and does not have a degree or training in pastoral education but have been touched by the hand of the living God, 'Woe is me!' I cried. 'I am ruined! For I am a man of unclean lips, and live among a people of unclean lips, and my eyes have seen the King, the Lord Almighty' (Isaiah 6:5). The Lord is looking for a man or woman that is available to his call. May that be you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Hoodenpyle's new book is an empowering exploration of how God works within one's life.
Hoodenpyle shares in hopes of helping others establish and nurture a strong sense of connection with God.
