MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Complete Story": a thoughtful and articulate discussion of God. "God's Complete Story" is the creation of published author Ronald Robbins, who has enjoyed the opportunity of teaching the Bible for over forty-five years.
Robbins shares, "Ronald L. Robbins, author, is a dedicated Christian, writer, teacher, deacon, and choir singer. He was married for forty-five years until his wife passed away with cancer (nearly fifteen years ago). They had two children, a girl and a boy, together, and now he has four grandchildren. He is close to his daughter and son (their spouses) and four grandchildren. Ronald is a graduate from Indiana University with a BS degree in quantitative business analysis and is an Air Force veteran (four years active duty and two years in Reserves). His passion is to witness for Jesus Christ, teach two weekly classes of the Bible, and sing praises to the Lord with the church choir. It seems two other passions have been appearing recently: to go back to learning to play the piano that was started during his Air Force days while a choir director in a Klamath Falls, Oregon, church and to write a second book that he has already outlined with a Jesus-like animal to help all those near the animal. The work on this current book has been ongoing for over three years and was completed to bring out God's story from its initiation until the Glorious Future, as told by this book, God's Complete Story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Robbins's new book is an engaging exploration of scripture and God's very existence.
Robbins's sixty-two-year tenure of studying the Bible is apparent within the pages of this spiritually driven work.
Consumers can purchase "God's Complete Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Complete Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing