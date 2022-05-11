"Rebuilding Lead-Acid Batteries: The Scientific Way" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald Shepherd is a helpful resource for those seeking to maintain and restore batteries to increase longevity.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rebuilding Lead-Acid Batteries: The Scientific Way": an informative opportunity to learn more about how batteries function. "Rebuilding Lead-Acid Batteries: The Scientific Way" is the creation of published author Ronald Shepherd, whose career consists of engine and heavy-equipment rebuilding in addition to several years as head of battery maintenance in a major manufacturing company.
Shepherd shares, "The purpose of this book is to promote the understanding of lead-acid batteries that are used to operate equipment in daily lives of ordinary people, to share information on simple maintenance procedures that can save hundreds of dollars, and to provide information on procedures to stop lead-acid-battery deterioration, which shortens battery life and potentially causes harm to other expensive electrical components in the charging system. This book intends to reveal a scientifically proven method to easily and inexpensively rebuild lead-acid batteries and add years to their service life.
"Almost everyone depends on the function of lead-acid batteries. Whether it's to start an engine, to run electrical-powered equipment, or for their operational function in industry, batteries are a part of our lives. Unfortunately, few batteries last beyond their warranty period. With proper maintenance and restoration, battery life can be increased up to three times longer than consumers are experiencing. This book, Rebuilding Lead-Acid Batteries: The Scientific Way, reveals how to easily and inexpensively achieve this."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Shepherd's new book is a scientific exploration of how to systematically extend the life of lead-acid batteries.
Shepherd's extensive knowledge of mechanical repair and battery maintenance is apparent within the pages of this useful guide to lead-acid batteries.
