"Light from Light" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald W. Hiuser is an inspiring opportunity to further one's understanding of specific Psalms and scripture as a whole.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Light from Light": an enjoyable resource for those who seek a deeper connection with God's word. "Light from Light" is the creation of published author Ronald W. Hiuser.
Hiuser shares, "Light from Light could have been called understanding from revelation, some truth from much truth, and so on. No one can reasonably expect to know the whole truth about anything, so we seek to expand our understanding, to see that which is hidden or so bright that it blinds us.
"As a streetlight guides our path home at night, so God's light guides our path home to him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald W. Hiuser's new book is an articulate resource for private or group biblical study.
Hiuser presents this excellent work in hopes of bringing clarity to God's word to those who seek a strong spiritual life.
