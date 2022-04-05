"Walking in the Light of Jesus" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosalie Cowick is an enjoyable opportunity to explore ways that one can nurture a stronger connection with God through active faith and prayer.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Walking in the Light of Jesus": a helpful reminder of God's eternal love. "Walking in the Light of Jesus" is the creation of published author Rosalie Cowick, who was born and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and has been blessed with two terrific sons, a very dear daughter-in-law, and four precious grandchildren. She has been employed for several years as a transportation manager on a military base.
Cowick shares, "God promises victory over the world and supplies every need to live triumphant as Christians. Walking in the light of Jesus will take you through daily communication and devotion with our Savior and bring you into a closer, more loving, and intimate relationship, one that will allow you to really get to know God and to walk through this life in the light of Jesus, honoring, obeying, and serving him in wondrous joy.
"We can live kingdom lives now! We don't have to walk in misery and despair until we get to heaven. God doesn't leave us to work this life alone. We can live in the presence of God now as his Holy Spirit dwells within us. But how can we know this? Through time spent in the things that honor God. Doing the will of the Father, walking in the footsteps of Jesus, reading God's Word daily, and spending precious time in prayer to our heavenly Father.
"We don't need to see these as chores or rituals but as times filled with delight and awe at God's breathtaking power, faithfulness, and willingness to be with us. He showers his lavish love upon us. Through this book, find the joy of seeking God's will to realize abundant spiritual living. Truly meet with God in prayer. Use the gift he supplies to us of talking with Jesus. Be assured that he hears and is faithful to answer. Learn more and more about him through his glorious Word, the Bible.
"What he has done before, he will do again. Learn that you can trust the absolute truth of God's Word which never returns void. Having an encounter with Jesus, we can never be the same again. Draw close to him today, then get up and change the world!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosalie Cowick's new book will encourage and challenge believers to live in a kingdom lifestyle in honor of God's promise.
Cowick shares in hopes of empowering new and established believers alike as they seek opportunities to celebrate their faith.
Consumers can purchase "Walking in the Light of Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Walking in the Light of Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing