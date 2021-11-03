MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dan the Donut Man", a fun-filled adventure that will have young readers entertained with rhymes. "Dan the Donut Man" is the creation of published author Rosalie Gorton who is dedicated to children's education.
Gorton shares, "Dan the Donut Man and his family sell donuts from a van until the van has a major problem. Who can fix the donut van?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosalie Gorton's new book is an imaginative children's work that helps young readers identify rhyming words for early literacy practice.
Gorton's colorful and engaging work will delight and entertain young readers and the adults that love them.
Consumers can purchase "Dan the Donut Man" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dan the Donut Man," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
