MEADVILLE, Pa., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Lives": a thought-provoking piece that takes a deep dive on several important questions that plague many Christians. "He Lives" is the creation of published author Rosalinda Baeza Burg, a Christian author who devotes her days sharing her teachings and relationship with God.
Burg shares, "'He Lives' expounds in detail and in-depth reading on topics from within Biblical narratives. Written with Scripture and literal interpretation, comprehension is gained for spiritual development.
"These segments are crucial in that they are the basis that allow a person to become spiritually grounded and steadfast. They pave the way toward helping form a firm spiritual foundation which, in turn, allows for a lifetime walk with Christ. With a steadfast foundation, one can then walk in truth and obedience in an intimate relationship with God.
"Ultimately, reading 'He Lives' will allow one to grasp and understand the present time we live in 'the age of the spirit.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosalinda Baeza Burg's new book is a profound read that takes readers on a journey to spiritual development.
With her book, Burg hopes to enlighten readers about their faith and Biblical topics to guide them toward building a closer relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "He Lives" on YouTube.
