"When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids - Workbook for Parents" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosalyn Anstine Templeton, PhD is a scholarly presentation with helpful question and answer sections intended to aid parents in learning key coping skills for supporting children experiencing anger issues.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids - Workbook for Parents": a helpful resource for learning how to effectively implement anger-reducing strategies. "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids - Workbook for Parents" is the creation of published author Rosalyn Anstine Templeton, PhD, an educational consultant with twenty-nine years of teaching students and teachers how to turn anger into productive behavior. Templeton earned a graduate degree in social and emotional disorders from the American University/Rose School Program. While a public school teacher, she taught students how to manage their anger effectively by developing success plans. She is also an emeritus member of the American Educational Research Association.
Templeton shares, "If parents want to learn the anger-reducing techniques (ART) to help their kids deal with anger, this workbook will provide the practice. Parents will practice the following:
"1. How to support angry kids
2. When to encourage angry kids to talk
3. How to help kids understand their personal anger
4. When to help kids problem-solve
5. How to help kids develop plans of success
6. When kids need to practice their success plans
7. How to prepare kids for smooth transitions back into family events
"In writing the When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids book, I knew that a workbook would help parents cement the concepts more firmly in their minds. Additionally, a workbook would provide a method for practicing the concepts, making them easier to use in families.
"This workbook is used individually or in a group of participants. It is used interactively with the When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids book. For each workbook chapter, parents will review the corresponding book chapter to refresh their memories and use it as a guide. The workbook contains exercises to complete, which will provide practice and reinforce the skill in parents' minds. Once completed, parents can keep the workbook handy to refresh or review specific skills."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosalyn Anstine Templeton, PhD's new workbook will bring awareness to the best practices for addressing anger management with young minds.
Templeton's extensive experience and encouraging approach are apparent within the pages of this helpful resource.
Consumers can purchase "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids - Workbook for Parents" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids - Workbook for Parents," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
