MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shaping Your Child's Healthy Self-Esteem-Self-Worth: Emotional Intelligence": a potent examination of authoritative parenting. "Shaping Your Child's Healthy Self-Esteem-Self-Worth: Emotional Intelligence" is the creation of published author Rose M. Ditto, PhD, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has devoted a significant amount of time volunteering at a local, state, and national level through work with the General Federation of Women's Club.
Ditto, PhD shares, "The greatest gift that can be given to a child during the early, formative years, is the encouragement and guidance to develop a healthy self-esteem/self-worth. Its development provides the child the probability of having self-respect, having respect for others, believing that they are a child of God, that they have a purpose in life, and that they are worthy. It affects relationships with friends, relationships within the family, relationships when attending school, relationships in the workplace, relationships while serving in leadership, and relationships in general during life. When healthy self-esteem/self-worth is not developed in the early formative years, it is difficult to develop later in life. It is not impossible but difficult. Habits and attitudes that are not favorable are likely to develop and are difficult to change. The parenting style in raising children is important, and this book gives research and support for the authoritative parenting style as being best. Parenting is the most important job we have in life. How we parent can shape a child's perception as to the importance for becoming a responsible, productive person."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose M. Ditto, PhD's new book is an intelligent discussion of the key features of authoritative parenting and the potential for more positive behavioral results.
