MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jewels of the Earth: Sexuality Empowerment": an intriguing collection of personal poetry. "Jewels of the Earth: Sexuality Empowerment" is the creation of published author Rose Mari Grigsby.
Grigsby shares, "Today as you read, look, see, forgive and understand that this life of events is not just yours this is my world too and so many others like us so let me in to share my peace with you one jewel to another sit, read, and allow yourself to touch, find, be, enjoy, and may you be greatly blessed, until next time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Mari Grigsby's new book is an enjoyable collection of lyrical verse inspired by the peaks and valleys of life.
With inspiration drawn from both positive and unfortunate experiences, readers will find a considerate selection of musings to reflect upon.
View a synopsis of "Jewels of the Earth: Sexuality Empowerment" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Jewels of the Earth: Sexuality Empowerment" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jewels of the Earth: Sexuality Empowerment," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
