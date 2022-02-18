MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "After All These Years": a heartfelt reflection on the highs and lows of life. "After All These Years" is the creation of published author Rose McDonald.
McDonald shares, "The fear of being set free kept me in my cage. Your fear can set you free, but only if you free them first. After that, fear has no power. When we question what we feel and think, we allow the transparency of those thoughts and emotions to find their way to the surface. We can uncover fears layer by layer to see what lies beyond. Fear is very often irrational and driven by a deeper source, maybe even an old wound.
"If so, this book was written specifically for you to help you realize that you have greatness on the inside of you. This is a book that will give you peace and can help you find your purpose as you begin to go through a healing process of things that you feared from your past that you allowed to hold you back. It will allow you to see yourself the way God sees you.
"This book will let you see that God did not abandon you and that he was carrying you through the storm the whole time to allow you to see that the storm doesn't always last. Weeping may endure overnight, but joy cometh in the morning. So today is a new beginning for the rest of your life. Let fear go and tell yourself that no weapon that is formed against you shall prosper (Isaiah 54:17). Thank you, Jesus, for setting me free. Now I can fly."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose McDonald's new book is an inspiring reminder of God's love for all even in the low moments.
McDonald shares a private reflection in hopes of encouraging others who may feel lost from God's light.
