"Adventures Off Pyramid Ranch" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose Parkhurst is a delightful tale of family, friendship, and faith as four young boys work and play through the summer holidays.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2022
Parkhurst shares, "This is a story and series about two sets of brothers who are the same ages and cousins living in different states; they spend every summer break together, working on ranch chores, visiting family and friends.
"Every summer has new adventures outside as they share the same love for animals, sports, and activities with family and friends. Trading locations every year shows how the four boys bond.
"Enjoy this book and series as these four boys go on adventures."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Parkhurst's new book is a joyful celebration of family and faith that will entertain and delight.
Parkhurst pairs summer fun with a message of family togetherness within the pages of this juvenile fiction.
Consumers can purchase "Adventures Off Pyramid Ranch" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
