MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heartbeat of an Intercessor": an encouraging exploration of developing and nurturing a valued prayer life. "Heartbeat of an Intercessor" is the creation of published author Rosemary B. Taylor, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from the University of Michigan School of Nursing with a focus on psychiatric nursing.
Taylor shares, "Stand with me today and declare, 'No longer will I be deceived! No longer will I live in bondage. No longer will I be afraid. No longer will I be silent. I will lift up my voice unto the Lord God Almighty, which was and is and is to come. I will bow my knees and lift up my hands and cry out unto the Lord. I will shout unto God with a voice of praise and triumph. I will make a joyful noise unto God. I will pray from the rising of the sun until the going down of the same.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosemary B. Taylor's new book engages and entertains while inspiring believers and non-believers alike.
Taylor's passion for God and hope for mankind is on display as she skillfully discusses the opportunities available to all who seek a strong bond with God through prayer.
View a synopsis of "Heartbeat of an Intercessor" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Heartbeat of an Intercessor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heartbeat of an Intercessor," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing