MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thank God for Roses: A Collection of Sweet Nothings": a hopeful collection of poetic works with an encouraging tone. "Thank God for Roses: A Collection of Sweet Nothings" is the creation of published author Rosemary Eady-West, PhD, an accomplished scholar, educator, and military service member.
Eady-West, PhD shares, "Thank God for Roses: A Collection of Sweet Nothings is a message of love and joy. It is also an expression of pain and sorrow for the loss of loved ones. This body of work is inspired by the author's faith in Christ, love for family, and appreciation for the sweet nothings of life.
"In addition to being her namesake, the author views the rose as one of God's perfect gifts of love to us. While the splendor of a single rose may be overlooked, when collected into a bouquet, they become more widely adored or appreciated. As a gift of inspiration and comfort, the author offers each poem in this collection as a rose to her readers. She encourages her readers to be strong in faith, despite the trials of life, and to be reminded of God's love—not only did He give us his only begotten Son, but He also gave us the rose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosemary Eady-West, PhD's new book encourages readers to explore their faith, emotions, and personal connection to God.
Eady-West offers a uniquely balanced arrangement that will provide comfort and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase "Thank God for Roses: A Collection of Sweet Nothings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
