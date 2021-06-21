MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Whispers: Life-changing Daily Devotional": a potent arrangement of devotionals. "God's Whispers: Life-changing Daily Devotional" is the creation of published author Rowena Vicente.
Vicente shares, "In times like these, when people are rushing every day to go about their daily task, it is refreshing to have a quick dip into the Word of God and hear Him whisper strengthening inspirations that will help start one's day.
"God's Whispers is a daily collection of reflections that aims to give a quick dose of God's Word before one launches into the day all year round for 366 days. Packed not only with biblical insights but also testimonies of individuals who had unique personal encounters with Jesus Christ, this daily devotional is powerful and life changing. One manuscript reader commented, 'I was mesmerized by the words. They put meaning to a lot of things. I was overjoyed as if the Holy Spirit has filled my heart and lifted my spirit high. I could read it again and again, and yet it gives a new meaning each time.'
"Indeed, this book is Holy Spirit– breathed!
"As you are inspired after reading this book, join the God's Whispers Prayer Movement and be part of a dynamic group that makes God's Words come alive in the lives of many through prayer and life's testimonies. What is worth more living for than to add values to other people's lives?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rowena Vicente's new book is an encouraging assortment of reflections, personal testimonies, and biblical insights.
Vicente has prepared a daily devotional unlike most others. With the balance of spiritual and personal, readers will be encouraged to seek a deeper faith in God while recognizing and developing key components within themselves.
