"Jesus with a Side of Cake" from Christian Faith Publishing author Roxanne Dickens is a fun and expressive journal that motivates readers to consider a series of reflective messages with corresponding journal prompts.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus with a Side of Cake": a thoughtful resource for personal growth. "Jesus with a Side of Cake" is the creation of published author Roxanne Dickens, a graduate of Bauder Fashion College certified in fashion merchandising; a graduate of Arlington Baptist College, having received a BA in education; and a graduate of Liberty University, having received an MA in counseling. Dickens took a Wilton cake-decorating course and was hooked. From there, she became a self-taught sugar artist who has won over thirty awards. She also dabbles in chocolate creations. Now retired, Dickens resides in Kansas, Missouri, with her husband, TJ.
Dickens shares, "Sugar artist Roxanne Dickens has given the reader a portal to the exciting world of journaling. In this interactive devotional journal, you will have an opportunity to be creative, reflective, and introspective as you choose your own adventures. Each month, a new sugar art creation (some are quite wow) is introduced with a corresponding Scripture. You will learn about the author's spiritual journey at the time of each sugar creation and how God was at work in her life. She bares her soul and shows her humanity so that readers can identify. Then you may reflect on how God is at work in your life. Spurred on by various suggested activities, you will be in control of your time and just how much fun you plan and who you invite to join you. The book is covered in prayer for you, the reader. Grab a pen, maybe a tissue, and a cup of your favorite beverage, and let yourself go! Have a hallelujah time!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roxanne Dickens's new book offers readers an encouraging message of God's love for all with a creative twist.
Dickens's passion for sharing God's word and creating delightful cakes is apparent within the pages of this engaging journal.
Consumers can purchase "Jesus with a Side of Cake" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
