MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Worlds Apart: The Secular and Spiritual Worlds Examined": a thought-provoking exploration of two separate schools of thought. "Worlds Apart: The Secular and Spiritual Worlds Examined" is the creation of published author Roy Jenkin, a native of South Africa who studied for the ministry in London, England. He immigrated to the United States in 1994 to take a position as pastor in Abbeville, Louisiana, until retirement.
Jenkin shares, "The title of the book, Worlds Apart, is an accurate description of both the secular and spiritual worlds in which we live. There exists a great dearth today of true biblical understanding of what it means to be a born-again believer and those who have a mere profession. It is hoped that the reader will discover for him or herself the distinct difference between what it means to be a child of heaven who enjoys all the wonderful benefits of a spiritual life and someone who just exists on a secular plane.
"It is a sad indictment that the great majority of mankind through the ages have lived and died without a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Truly the words of Jesus impart to us the awful reality that the way is narrow that leads to life and that the way is broad that leads to destruction, and few there be that find the narrow way. The depiction of Christian in John Bunyan's marvelous book The Pilgrim's Progress where he is presented as fleeing the city of destruction is so true of the situation today.
"It is the author's fervent hope that this book will bring joy to believers and an awakening to those who seek to find that narrow way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roy Jenkin's new book is a testament to the author's faith and life-long study of the Bible.
Jenkin writes in hopes of inspiring others to evaluate what they are doing to strengthen faith and seek God on a daily basis.
