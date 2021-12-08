MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Without God, We Are Living under a Curse": a powerful reminder of the key lessons one can find in God's word. "Without God, We Are Living under a Curse" is the creation of published authors Royalty and Dorothy Hill.
Royalty and Dorothy share, "Have you ever thought about why the world is so evil? Or why there are so many children and teens being killed in our streets? Well, this book answers some questions that you may have wondered about.
"How about this question: Where is God in all of this? I believe that this book would give you a degree of closure on questions about God.
"It is essential as well for everyone to know why Christ died on the cross as well as the benefits that he gave to everyone who would believe in him.
"Please do understand that the true gospel of Christ Jesus is about power and authority; it's not about religion, a format that goes in circles.
"Things You Must Know to Grow in Christ reveals to you things about the kingdom business, understand that the Father didn't leave you alone in this evil world without giving you the tools to defend yourself with.
"He gave you power and authority in Christ Jesus, and I'm going to reveal it to you in this book, because the times are evil and you have authority to fight it.
"For example, you have power over bad habits, sin and sickness, and diseases and addictions. These are just a few things this book could help you to understand the power and authority you have in Christ. Don't let any devil hinder you from reading it. Get blessed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Royalty and Dorothy Hill's new book will inspire and spark a renewed sense of faith in readers from any background.
Royalty and Dorothy share in hopes of helping others to engage in and nurture a strong relationship with God.
