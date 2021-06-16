PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, is proud to be a founding member of Justice for the Hungry, a fund-raising challenge to Pennsylvania-based lawyers and law firms to combat food insecurity across the Commonwealth and beyond. RCCB Partner David Antzis is spearheading the initiative that has already received support from RCCB and four other founding firms, Cozen O'Connor, BakerHostetler, Porter Wright, and McCausland Keen + Buckman who, combined, have pledged $425,000 to date.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the food insecurity crisis, and it is estimated that 45 million (1 in 7) individuals, including 15 million (1 in 5) children, in the United States in 2020 were impacted. Unfortunately, the projected numbers have not meaningfully changed in 2021. There are racial disparities among food insecure households as well. It is estimated that 21.3% (more than 1 in 5) of people of color will experience food insecurity in 2021, versus 11% (1 in 9) of white individuals.
"This cause is very near and dear to my heart," said David Antzis. "For years, my wife and I would make weekly trips in our family station wagon to deliver food to local food pantries. It is my belief that law firms can band together at this time to help a vast number of people, many of them children, who are suffering what to most of us is an unthinkable plight, not having enough to eat. I'm calling on leaders of Pennsylvania law firms to join us to help fight food insecurity," he added.
The challenge calls for lawyers and law firms to consider pledging up to $100,000, paid out over the next 4 years, to an organization of their choosing that provides for food insecure households. Thus far, Cozen O'Connor, BakerHostetler, Porter Wright and RCCB have pledged $100,000 each. McCausland Keen + Buckman, a smaller Philadelphia-based law firm has set a high bar for its peers by pledging 1/10 of 1% of its 2021 projected revenue.
A Cause to Celebrate
Today, Antzis and other founding members will gather for a check presentation ceremony at Philabundance (3616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148) to officially kick off the fund-raising challenge.
As the pledge campaign heats up through the summer, other lawyers and law firms are encouraged to consider joining the Justice for the Hungry challenge. To learn more about the challenge or to request a donor pledge form, please visit this link.
From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld is available at http://www.rccblaw.com.
