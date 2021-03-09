MEDIA, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RRS Medical, a provider of protected health information transfer technology and solutions, today announced that its release of information (ROI) services earned the highest possible level of "overall client satisfaction" in a newly released KLAS First Look report ("RRS Medical: Responsive Partner for Release of Information Requests" 2).
All of the RRS clients interviewed by KLAS reported that they were "highly satisfied" with the provider's ROI services; in fact, each of the respondents stated that they would buy RRS' ROI services again ("RRS Medical: Responsive Partner for Release of Information Requests" 2).
"We are energized by the results of the KLAS First Look report," says RRS Medical CEO Zachary Perry. "We pride ourselves on putting our clients at the center of everything we do, and I am proud of our team for delivering such a strong result."
The KLAS report also took note of features that set RRS apart from its competitors, noting that while "many firms primarily provide services, RRS Medical also delivers innovative dashboards and software, aiming to improve turnaround time and efficiency" ("RRS Medical: Responsive Partner for Release of Information Requests" 2).
KLAS' First Look reports focus on a single emerging technology or company with the goal of uncovering customer experiences. The First Look reports are brief in nature and include a product/company overview, an initial performance assessment, a summary of the validated customer experience (via customer interviews), and KLAS' initial assessment based on customer experiences. To learn more about KLAS First Look reports, visit klasresearch.com.
About RRS Medical
RRS Medical was founded over 25 years ago to provide outsourced release of information (ROI) services to hospitals and physician practices. The company manages the delivery of protected health information on behalf of its clients. Since its early roots as a locally focused operation, RRS has expanded its service offering and evolved to be a technology-driven partner to healthcare systems across the country. For additional information, visit rrsmedical.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Visit klasresearch.com.
