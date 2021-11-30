MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's Never Too Late: Never Give Up—It's Where You Finish That Counts": an empowering exploration of pushing oneself to fulfill God's intended plans. "It's Never Too Late: Never Give Up—It's Where You Finish That Counts" is the creation of published author Rubye Graham-Emerson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who recently earned Doctorates of Christian Counseling from International College of Ministry (ICM).
Graham-Emerson shares, "Anyone and everyone can find an excuse to not fulfill the dreams they have for their lives. But an excuse is just a postponement of what you really can and should accomplish. Everyone has a purpose. The reason you are here on earth may differ from the reason I am here. But we can both fulfill the unique purpose God has planned for us. It's never too late to discover that and accomplish it. Through personal testimonies, It's Never Too Late will encourage and motivate you to fulfill your own dreams."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rubye Graham-Emerson's new book is a powerfully engaging argument for striving for excellence.
With testimonies and thoughtful reflection, Graham-Emerson shares an encouraging and motivating exploration of mankind's desire to pursue hopes and dreams.
Consumers can purchase "It's Never Too Late: Never Give Up—It's Where You Finish That Counts" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
