"How To Conduct Discipleship Training: Transforming Christians with Prior Drug and Alcohol Dependence" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rufus McDowell, Jr., D. Min. is an educational and religious manual utilized by leaders and pastors delivering drug and alcohol rehabilitative pastoral care.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How To Conduct Discipleship Training: Transforming Christians with Prior Drug and Alcohol Dependence": an inspirational and Biblical teaching of substance abuse recovery. "How To Conduct Discipleship Training: Transforming Christians with Prior Drug and Alcohol Dependence" is the creation of published author Rufus McDowell, Jr., D. Min., a retired United States Army Veteran. McDowell, Jr. received his AAS in Management and BS degree in Health Care Administration, as well as a Master of Divinity with an emphasis in Pastoral Ministries. He is now a Christian educator and preacher promoting positive change through teaching of the scripture.
McDowell, Jr. shares, "The contents of this book are very personal since I am an overcomer and have been alcohol and drug free for over twenty-five years. I realize that this book will create a lot of controversy because I have experienced Christians that do not believe in the power of the Word of God to set people free from the strongholds of drug and alcohol dependence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rufus McDowell, Jr., D. Min.'s new book will aid in the teaching of discipleship instructions to Christians with prior drug and alcohol dependence so that they will become disciples of Jesus Christ.
