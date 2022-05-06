"You Have Victory in the Word: Overcoming Difficult Issues in Your Life through the Word of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rufus McDowell, Jr., D. Min. is an encouraging discussion of life's challenges and the strength one can draw from trusting in God's Word.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Have Victory in the Word: Overcoming Difficult Issues in Your Life through the Word of God": a potent reminder of the importance of having a strong spiritual life. "You Have Victory in the Word: Overcoming Difficult Issues in Your Life through the Word of God" is the creation of published author Rufus McDowell, Jr., D. Min., a native of Griffin, Georgia, and United States Army veteran who received his AAS in management and bachelor's degree in health care administration from Wayland Baptist University.
McDowell shares, "'But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ' (1 Corinthians 15:57).
"The call and urgency for people to accept Jesus Christ as Lord is paramount for a victorious and abundant lifestyle. This book is designed to provide you with information that will be helpful and insightful in your intimacy and walk with Christ. From my own encounters through adversities, I have realized that it is utmost meaningful and significant to study the Bible and apply its truths in every situation and circumstance regarding mundane events of daily life.
"During my Christian journey, I grasped how much believers need an example and ministerial help when undergoing trials and difficulty. Resultant from years of conducting pastoral ministry and counseling others, I determined that many do not know the Word of God nor the promises that are available to them. Thus, I began to preach and teach 'You Have Victory in the Word.' The Spirit gave me revelation that all of life's issues are addressed in the Bible. Simply put, I discovered that the Holy Spirit is not constricted to the pages of scriptures, but He wants to provide every believer with principles that will aid them to be successful in spite of the storms of life. This book will help you navigate the torrential and hammering degrees of life's challenging moments.
"Finally, the Bible describes in clear and unmistakable language how we should react to the Word of God in all its different forms. We must eagerly hear God's Word and let it be our joy and delight. We must accept what the Word of God says, hide it deep within our hearts, trust in it, and put our hope in its promises."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rufus McDowell, Jr., D. Min.'s new book will inspire and encourage readers in their walk of faith.
McDowell shares in hopes of empowering others to lean into God's Word to find strength during the valleys of life.
Consumers can purchase "You Have Victory in the Word: Overcoming Difficult Issues in Your Life through the Word of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "You Have Victory in the Word: Overcoming Difficult Issues in Your Life through the Word of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
