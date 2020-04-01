PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is excited to partner with Scientific Games to become the first online casino operator in Pennsylvania to premier the global entertainment company's fan favorite games on its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites. The newly launched games include 88 Fortunes, which is the most popular slot game on the PlaySugarHouse.com online casino site in New Jersey, as well as a player favorite at Rivers Casinos in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, along with Spartacus™, Starmania® and Mad Mad Monkey®.
"We are excited to partner with Scientific Games to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to bring these top quality and well-known casino games to our players," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. "88 Fortunes is already the most popular slot game out of over 550 slot games on PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey and we expect Pennsylvania players will love playing it online just as much."
With the combination of beautiful Asian artwork and bonus features, 88 Fortunes is a fan favorite because of the bounty of winning opportunities it offers players. 88 Fortunes Fu Bat Jackpot feature offers four progressive levels with a Grand Jackpot possible. Players also enjoy the ability to trigger the free games feature that can also be retriggered.
"Scientific Games is thrilled to partner with Rush Street Interactive, a proven online gaming operator and market leader for online casinos in Pennsylvania," said Bob Hays, VP Commercial, North America for Scientific Games. "We are proud to be close partners with RSI as we collaborate together to grow the exciting online casino category in the US market."
Both BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com currently offer a match of a new customer's first deposit, up to $250. The award-winning sites/apps also focus on offering high quality customer service; great deposit/withdraw methods and quick payouts. Both sites have seen an uptick of 4 to 5 times more players signing-up in the past few weeks.
Scientific Games slots join a robust but growing online casino catalog that now contains over 100 real-money slots, table games and video poker variants in Pennsylvania. In addition to fan-favorite casino slots, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com feature online exclusive slots as well as progressive jackpot slots. New titles are added weekly.
All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States.
ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE
Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.
ABOUT SCIENTIFIC GAMES
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.