MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love, Heartaches, and Gospel Poems": a hopeful collection of poetic musings written over a lifetime. "Love, Heartaches, and Gospel Poems" is the creation of published author Rusty Jolene Tritto, a loving wife and mother who was born in Englewood, Tennessee, in 1936.
Tritto shares, "Poetry has been my lifelong hobby and passion. I hope you find these words encouraging and uplifting. And I hope that you find inspiration in something that you find in this book. I hope that these words help you move forward in life and maybe find some meaning."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rusty Jolene Tritto's new book is an encouraging collection of poems meant to inspire and empower.
Tritto's lifelong passion for creative writing is apparent within the pages of this enjoyable poetic work.
