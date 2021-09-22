MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Eye View!: Book 1": a potent discourse on spiritual thoughts. "God's Eye View!: Book 1" is the creation of published author Ruth Mason, who is retired from the Maricopa County Superior Courts where she was a clerk for many years. She also worked as a nurse's aide for most of her adult life.
Mason shares, "The writer of the book of Ruth in the Holy Bible is basically giving an overview of her life. It is summed up similar to mine (Ruth J. Mason). The Old Testament book of Ruth reveals in its short book how God is to bring together Boaz and Ruth out of a famine in the land of Judah, much like this coronavirus pandemic we are experiencing here in 2020. And although God gave me this writing prior to the pandemic, it was while I was in this pandemic that I begin to write. And lo and behold, before I knew it, I was determined to put it into a book. Now back to Ruth in the Holy Bible, the famine forced a man named Elimelech, his wife, Naomi, and their two sons into the land of Moab for survival. Elimelech dies not long after entering Moab, leaving Naomi a widow with two sons. Eventually, the two sons marry two Moabite women named Ruth and Orpah. Ten years later, both sons die in Moab. Naomi has been stripped of all earthly possessions. I, too, in life have felt this same way. On the way to Judah, Orpah decides to turn back to Moab. The rest of the book tells the story of Naomi, her daughter-in-law Ruth, and Boaz, who is a near kinsman to Elimelech. Ruth meets Boaz and, through a series of providential events and God's fulfillment of scripture, becomes his wife. God's providence 'control exercised by a deity, divine direction.' Ruth in the Holy Bible is defined as a 'worthy woman' (Ruth 3:11). Ruth was kind (Ruth 1:8), caring (Ruth 1:14–18, 2:11), had a diligent work ethic (Ruth 2:7, 14, 17), and humble (Ruth 2:10, 13). Ruth had great love, respect, and honor for her mother-in-law (Ruth 3:5ff, 4:15). Ruth was also a woman of faith (Ruth 2:12, 4:14). She was grateful for all that was given to her in this life (Ruth 2:13). Ruth's character was such that people took notice and thereby referred to her as a "worthy woman" (Ruth 3:11). I, too, consider myself a worthy woman, raised in the church with old-fashioned beliefs that a woman takes care of the house and family. However, in addition to that, I worked outside the home to provide a decent living for my family and did so until I retired."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Mason's new book is an inspiring exploration of key scriptural writings.
Mason writes in hopes of inspiring others to recognize the various moments of divine purpose one can discover in life.
View a synopsis of "God's Eye View!: Book 1" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God's Eye View!: Book 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Eye View!: Book 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
