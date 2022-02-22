MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Becoming a Jungle Pilot: An Amazon Missionary Story": an inspiring tale of faith and dedicated service to God's will. "Becoming a Jungle Pilot: An Amazon Missionary Story" is the creation of published author Ruth Scheltema, a loving mother and grandmother to many who served for forty-six years with her husband and missionary pilot to the Amazon of Brazil. Now a widow, Scheltema's beloved husband is buried in the Amazon town where they served for many years.
Scheltema shares, "Growing up on a farm as a boy wasn't easy and sometimes even dangerous for Hank. Filling the tall silo with chopped cornstalks was always hot and sweaty, so he and his friend decided to push their hayforks into the pile and climb down for a cool drink.
"On the way down the ladder, Hank heard a noise from above. He looked up to see a pitchfork falling straight at him. He pressed himself tightly against the ladder, ducked his head under one arm, and screamed, 'Watch out below!'
"The falling pitchfork whizzed past Hank, but his friend, now on the ground, didn't have time to step back out of harm's way. The pitchfork slammed into his skull and knocked him to his knees.
"It was the hardest thing Hank had ever done, but with his heart hammering, he grabbed the fork with two hands and yanked it from his friend's head. Helping his friend lay out on the ground, he ran to get help.
"This fearful accident that might have threatened his own life caused Hank to question, 'What if that happened to me? Why did God spare my life.?'
"Read and find the answer to God's plan for Hank."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Scheltema's new book is a fascinating true-life story that presents a compelling missionary history for juvenile readers.
Scheltema dedicates the work to her beloved husband for all he offered to those in need of God's guidance.
