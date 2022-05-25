"Only One God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ryan Walker is a thoughtful exploration of God's Word that motivates readers to consider and take to heart the powerful messages found within the Bible.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Only One God": a potent reminder of the power and grace of God. "Only One God" is the creation of published author Ryan Walker, a former student of Kingston College who was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. A former employee at the Ministry of Labour in Kingston, Jamaica, Walker migrated to the United States in 2006.
Walker shares, "Only One God, in every sense of the phrase, is cognizant of the fact that there is only one God and mediator between God and men: the Man, Jesus Christ! This title has depicted my certainty and belief that He that sitteth in the heavens is beyond measure and incomparable to any so-called gods. Jesus Christ is the one and true Lord and Savior, and no one goes to the Father without acknowledging Him.
"In every aspect of life, God can be seen. I see Him everywhere—in the eyes of His newborns and the mothers holding them. I see Him in the fellowship and joy at church. In the beauty of all creation, He is visible. In the common man working hard to provide for his family and the rich who have been blessed and much responsibility required, God is seen. In the courts trying to ensure justice and human flaws which, at times, beg to differ, God is evident in taking evidence. In the heart of the merciful, God is seen in an omnipotent peace, one mankind struggles to understand. He lives and reigns and can be seen in the rains. The sun shines to glorify His glory. Upon the waves of the ocean, beneath a powerful horizon, God, the creator of it all, can be seen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ryan Walker's new book is a helpful companion tool for independent Bible study.
Walker shares in hopes of empowering others on their spiritual walk to trust in and seek guidance from God's Word.
