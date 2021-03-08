MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Case of the Missing Newspapers": a sleuth's adventure of cracking the case of the disappearing papers and the many encounters that lead them to their goals. "The Case of the Missing Newspapers" is the creation of published author S. A. Barber, an avid reader. She loves to read about futuristic battles, historical stories, and really good mysteries.
Barber shares, "Charlie and Beau are best friends. When they find out newspapers of their neighbor, Mrs. Potter, keep disappearing they set out to help her locate the missing papers. In doing so, they find out she is not the only person who has reported newspapers not being delivered. Is the delivery boy not delivering the newspapers? Who is taking the newspapers? Can Charlie and Beau help Mrs. Potter and the others find out who or what is stealing the newspapers?
"Find out if Charlie and Beau can live up to the name of C. B. Detective Agency."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. A. Barber's new book is an exciting read that follows the sleuthing of Charlie and Beau as they locate Jimmy and the newspapers, and unravel a bigger surprise in their quest.
View a synopsis of "The Case of the Missing Newspapers" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Case of the Missing Newspapers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Case of the Missing Newspapers," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
