MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Philadelphia Christian in Beelzebub's Court": a faith-based call to worship. "A Philadelphia Christian in Beelzebub's Court" is the creation of published author S. C. Cundiff, a loving husband and father who founded LivingStones Fellowship in Lewiston, Idaho. He is currently the Senior Pastor of Bethel Community Church in Bethel, Oregon.
Cundiff shares, "This book is a treatise for God, who is deserving of a family of holy people. It is for God, who commands a holy lifestyle from those for whom His Son died and rose again. This book clearly explains how most Christians have been taught erroneous things regarding a holy lifestyle over a period of the last seventy-five to one hundred years. By comparing the charges Christ gave to the seven churches or church ages, in the book of Revelation, we see positive and negative blueprints for the types of Christians living today. Christ gave this direct revelation to the apostle John with the intention that the comparison should strike the hearts of believers and allow them to see that there are positive church types living then and today (Smyrna and Philadelphia) and negative church types living then and today (Ephesus and Laodicea). If any of today's believers in the latter group are sadly justifying their lives, they need to know that there is still time to change."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. C. Cundiff's new book is an engaging discussion of modern Christianity.
The author presents a powerful argument for considerations in church reform with respect to biblical teachings.
View a synopsis of "A Philadelphia Christian in Beelzebub's Court" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Philadelphia Christian in Beelzebub's Court" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Philadelphia Christian in Beelzebub's Court," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
