MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Child of the Forest: Daughter of the KGB": a suspenseful tale of spy craft. "Child of the Forest: Daughter of the KGB" is the creation of published author, S.D. Shadden, a former law enforcement officer and professor of international affairs.
Shadden writes, "Orphaned in the wilderness of Siberia, forced into a Soviet state orphanage, taken by the KGB against her will to become a trained assassin for Moscow Center, KGB agent Anya Ruslanova fights to survive in a world which seeks to dominate and direct her formidable skills.
"Follow Anya's journey as she struggles to find her freedom and repay those who thrust her into the violent killing fields of 'man's inhumanity to man.' Anya Ruslanova—the child of the forest, the daughter of the KGB."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S.D. Shadden's new book draws readers into a world of heartless assassins and one girl's struggle to survive within the dangerous world of a KGB operative.
From the harrowing winter alone to the betrayal that leads to an orphanage, Anya must overcome it all to regain freedom and a future of her choice.
