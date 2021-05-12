MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daughter of the KGB: The American Wilderness": a gripping story of survival. "Daughter of the KGB: The American Wilderness" is the creation of published author, S.D. Shadden, a former law enforcement officer and world traveler.
Shadden writes, "KGB Agent Anya Ruslanova is forced to defect to her sworn enemy: the United States of America. However, the KGB 'never forgets.' Soviet sleeper agents within the borders of the United States are activated with the chilling orders, 'Find her, kill her, make an example of her.'
"Follow Anya's journey as she struggles to survive in a foreign culture, to find a sense of freedom, to kill or be killed. Someone must live; someone must die—a twist of fate will decide.
"Anya Ruslanova, struggling to survive in the American wilderness, as a daughter of the KGB."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shadden's new book will take readers on an edge of their seat thrill ride from start to finish.
With a strong understanding of law enforcement, Shadden is able to expertly craft the world of KGB Agent Ruslanova as she races toward salvation. Will she make it through or has her time run out?
View a synopsis of "Daughter of the KGB: The American Wilderness" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Daughter of the KGB: The American Wilderness" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Daughter of the KGB: The American Wilderness", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
