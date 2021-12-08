MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Thy Family": a compelling tale of connection and overcoming the trials of life. "Love Thy Family" is the creation of published author S.G. Abelson, a native of Washington State who has pursued a variety of roles within the film industry.
Abelson shares, "Family, life and death, the struggle for peace, happiness, and the understanding of the unexplainable––these are the elements Michael Vinci struggles with time and time again all the while facing his own mortality in this emotional journey to understand the incomprehensible, to forgive, to let go, to heal from the deepest wounds, coping with death and to strive forward, to embrace the value of family, and the compassion of healing while discovering the seeds of a truth far beyond our comprehension.
"Embark on the start of a long journey involving every life-form on the planet and perhaps the universe."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S.G. Abelson's new book is an intriguing balance of fantasy and traditional family bonds.
Abelson shares an imaginative narrative for the enjoyment and inspiration of all readers.
Consumers can purchase "Love Thy Family" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
