MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Stuff in Italian": a delicious collection of family recipes. "How to Stuff in Italian" is the creation of published author S. Gary Polozola, a native of Baton Rouge who currently resides in Arlington, TX with wife, Kathy. Polozola earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Texas A&M School of Law and an MBA from Southeastern Louisiana University. The author recently retired from practicing immigration law in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
Polozola shares, "One of six children born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, S. Gary Polozola grew up with an appreciation of his faith, family, and food all wrapped in a Sicilian tradition. In the years before his recent retirement from the practice of Immigration Law, he began researching his ancestry which now numbers over 70,000 relatives back to the 1200s. Along the way, he amassed a large trove of family photographs, documents, and recipes. Reviewing the recipes, he noted that the most common thread was that of dishes that were not only uncomplicated but stuffed something—an eggplant, a noodle, a steak, seafood, and just about anything that could hold a filling, even dessert. So after culling through the hundreds of family recipes, he selected the ones he liked the most, and this cookbook, How to Stuff in Italian, was born."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. Gary Polozola's new book is the result of years of family research and a passion for cooking.
The author shares a diverse collection of favorite family recipes for readers to enjoy with their loved ones.
View a synopsis of "How to Stuff in Italian" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "How to Stuff in Italian" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How to Stuff in Italian," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing