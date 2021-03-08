MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unworthy: A Polemic Against the Secret Second Coming": a brilliant read that speaks about the idea of man's avoidance of struggle and the rapture that mankind is looking forward to. "Unworthy: A Polemic Against the Secret Second Coming" is the creation of published author S. Kuhl, a US Navy combat veteran of Vietnam. He is currently an online seminary student at Liberty University Baptist Theological Seminary.
Kuhl shares, "Finally, this is not just another book denouncing the pretribulation rapture, but a Bible-based analysis and polemic against the very idea of man trying to avoid pain and tribulation. While it is true that the Bible teaches that we (Christians) are not to suffer wrath. The Bible also teaches that as Christians, we should expect trials and tribulation.
"Daniel's prophecy of seventy weeks, the final week man's rule is divided in half, creating two periods of three-and-a-half years. The final three-and-a-half years of man's rule on earth will be the time known as Jacob's trouble. Evil will no longer be restrained; that is the Holy Spirit will cease to hold back evil, allowing ungodly men to rejoice in the darkness they have wanted, since the beginning. Christians will have disappeared from the earth by this time, and men can and will run wild. Earthly government will be a single one-world government ruled by an insane fascist leader, who will not care what women want but only care that the world worships him as God. The people will celebrate when last two righteous men in Jerusalem are killed by Satan and send gifts to each other. Christians should rejoice that they will not be here, but they will see the rise of the Antichrist and recognize him when he appears with his false prophet.
"The stage for this play is being set as we watch today's headlines. Unworthy will show you that we are today living in what Jesus called the 'beginning of sorrows. (Matt. 24:8)'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. Kuhl's new book is a stirring work that will open the reader's mind and give them a polemic against the secret second coming grounded on a different perspective and the writings of the Bible.
