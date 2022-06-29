"In - Her Rage: From Pain to Purpose" from Christian Faith Publishing author S.L. Baker is an awe-inspiring story based on true events that gives refuge to individuals who keep on wandering yet still cannot find their purpose, and to those who have found it but got lost along the way, leading them to believe that God's existence is a mere myth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In - Her Rage: From Pain to Purpose": a raw and relatable collection of life events, this anthology of one's healing shares how she obtained the strength to fix herself after a long period of self-destruction. "In - Her Rage: From Pain to Purpose" is the creation of published author S.L. Baker, a native of Detroit, Michigan who holds a BS degree in Social Work and MA in Human Resource Administration. She is also a licensed pastor and strong advocate for children's rights, spending her glory days lecturing children, families, communities, and churchgoers about the scope and influence of trauma in one's life.
Baker shares, "Are you a survivor of childhood sexual abuse? Have you experienced sudden and tragic loss that left you angry and empty inside? Do bad relationships follow you everywhere you go? As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, victim of sudden and traumatic loss, and expert on bad relationships, Pastor Sabrenah knows all about the impact of trauma and how it shapes behaviors. She transformed herself from a victim to a successful advocate for children and families. However, with all her successes, she still struggled with building trusting relationships. Always attracting the same type of people. Those who required a lot of energy, having the appearance of strength and stability on the outside but severely bruised and hurt on the inside. Toxic relationships were like a magnet she couldn't resist. If this sounds like you, you're probably asking yourself, 'Why do I keep ending up with this or that type of relationship?' For Sabrenah, it's called the rescuer's syndrome. Unknowingly, she found herself in situations with a compulsion to rescue others even at the detriment of denying her own needs. It's like a bad habit that's hard to break. Some might call that an addiction. That's what trauma does. It affects who you are until you open your heart and mind to become someone different."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S.L Baker's new book is a motivational tool that can be used in establishing a healthy communication between children and their respective parents, members of the family to their relatives, churchgoers to their co-believers, and many more.
View a synopsis of "In - Her Rage: From Pain to Purpose" on YouTube.
