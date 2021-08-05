MEADVILLE, Pa., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "John the Baptist The Baptizer: He Ate Locust and Wild Honey": an informative and educational biography. "John the Baptist The Baptizer: He Ate Locust and Wild Honey" is the creation of published author S. Louise Nabours, a loving mother and grandmother who has a master of liberal arts degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She also completed a year of law school at Concord University in Los Angeles, California, and classes in the seminary school at Liberty University.
Nabours shares, "John the Baptist was a manuscript prepared for a seminary class at Liberty University. When submitted, the professor recommended it to be published. The project initially included two PowerPoint presentations, one for children and one for adults.
"Extensive research was conducted on the cultural background and customs for the time period. The story takes place near the Jordan River valley during Jesus' adult years.
"There is some controversy over the location of John's residence and over his burial site. The places used as tourist attractions, although used by John, they may not be his actual residences or burial site.
"It was a pleasure doing the research and preparing the manuscript. The books referenced in researching John were obtained from Liberty University Library."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. Louise Nabours's new book is a compelling exploration of John's life.
With historical information and biblical sources, the author's presentation of the life of John the Baptist is an intriguing and thoroughly researched accomplishment.
