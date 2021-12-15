MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Talking Donkey and The Babysitter": a delightful opportunity to explore key scripture with young readers. "The Talking Donkey and The Babysitter" is the creation of published author S. Louise Nabours, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her education includes a Master of Liberal Arts (MLA) degree from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, a BA from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), and an AA from Johnson County Community College (JCCC) in KS. Nabours also attended law school for a year at Concord University in Los Angeles, California.
Nabours shares, "Usually when you see a donkey that can talk, it is either a cartoon character or a fictional story. However, this story is fictional and the talking donkey is real. The Bible has lots of true stories that appear to be fictional, but in their particular incident are real. Since God made the donkey, then he can also make the donkey talk anytime He wants to do so.
"The donkey is very loyal to Balaam and tries to keep him from being harmed by unseen dangers. When Balaam, out of frustration, gets angry with the donkey, he takes his anger out on the donkey. Then God allowed the donkey to talk to Balaam and explain to him that he was only watching out for his safety. The story about the donkey can be found in the Bible in the book of Numbers chapter 22.
"The talking donkey is very unusual but totally true.
"There are many stories of unbelievable incidents that appear to happen that defy our rules.
"Look for the next book about iron that floats. Iron is a heavy metal and can't float in water."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. Louise Nabours's new book is an imaginative and vibrant exploration of scripture.
Nabours is excited to present a captivating juvenile fiction that will aid parents and religious leaders in exploring chapter 22 of Numbers with the young souls in their charge.
