"Gotcha!" from Christian Faith Publishing author S. R. Wainright III is a compelling crime drama that will excite and entertain as readers race to see what awaits a host of affable, well-developed characters.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gotcha!": a gripping narrative of dangerous criminals and determined community protectors. "Gotcha!" is the creation of published author S. R. Wainright III.
Wainright III shares, "The author hails from Florida, growing up in the Miami Dade area. There, the young S. R. was surrounded by fire rescue and law enforcement neighbors. One notable influence was City of Miami Fire Chief Dan 'Rock' Rooney. Rock moved next door in a home constructed by young S. R.'s father. This became a lifelong familial relationship. When S. R.'s family moved to Opa-Locka, Florida, the Rooneys followed, moving in right next door.
"After naval tours of service in Vietnam and Korea, S. R. returned to South Florida, completing his bachelor of science degree at Florida International University.
"S. R. took a job as an insurance adjuster. He adjusted all types of claims, including fire, theft, property damage, and liability insurance. More than once, S. R. found himself in court as a material witness in both civil and criminal cases.
"S. R. married and moved to Putnam County, Florida. There he volunteered with Putnam Fire Rescue as a REHAB 111 member. Several years later, his wife joined him in fire rescue, becoming Team W.
"'Hope you enjoy the read as much as I have enjoyed writing it' (Team Wainright)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. R. Wainright III's new book will shock and engage the imagination as readers witness a compelling race for survival.
Wainright III draws from firsthand knowledge as a fire rescue volunteer for inspiration for a well-rounded and exciting novel.
