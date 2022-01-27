S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)

 By S&T Bancorp, Inc.

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings. Net income was $22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $24.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income was $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for 2020. Net income for 2020 was impacted by a customer fraud that reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.94%, return on average equity (ROE) was 7.39% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) was 10.95%.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) was 1.44%.
  • Net interest income, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), increased by $0.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was relatively unchanged at 3.12% compared to 3.14% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $122.6 million, or 7.2% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Broad-based loan growth across nearly all loan categories. Commercial loans, excluding PPP, increased $75.3 million, or 5.7% annualized and consumer loans increased $47.3 million, or 12.1% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Total deposit growth of $51.4 million with an improved deposit mix and strong noninterest-bearing demand growth compared to September 30, 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.41% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.55% at September 30, 2021.
  • S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.29 per share dividend compared to $0.28 per share in the same period last year.

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • Record net income of $110.3 million.
  • ROA was 1.18%, ROE was 9.30% and ROTE (non-GAAP) was 13.85%.
  • PTPP (non-GAAP) was 1.62%.
  • Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $150.8 million, or 2.2% compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposit growth of $576.0 million, or 7.8%, with an improved deposit mix and strong noninterest-bearing demand growth compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Strong core customer fee growth, including service charges, card income and wealth management, of $7.2 million, or 18.7% compared to 2020.
  • Full year 2021 dividends declared increased to $1.13 compared to $1.12 in 2020.

"2021 was a year of transition and significant change for S&T." said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T. "I am extremely proud of our entire team, as exemplified by their resilience, teamwork and commitment to the customers and communities that we serve. The S&T team is focused and engaged around our priorities to deliver results and achieve our growth goals. Our fourth quarter was highlighted by broad based loan growth and solid deposit growth giving us great momentum as we enter 2022."

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Results (three months ended December 31, 2021)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $0.3 million to $68.4 million compared to $68.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income, excluding PPP, increased by $0.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest income related to PPP loans decreased $1.1 million to $3.1 million compared to $4.2 million in the prior quarter. Average PPP loans decreased by $92.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Average loans, excluding PPP, increased $128.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points to 3.12% compared to 3.14% in the prior quarter. The decline in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was primarily due to lower loan and security yields.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming loans decreased by 40.4% or $45.0 million to $66.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $111.3 million, or 1.60% of total loans at September 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming loans primarily related to the return to performing status of $22.1 million of hotel loans and due to loan charge-offs.The provision for credit losses increased $3.7 million to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Higher net charge-offs related to two commercial and industrial (C&I) relationships. A $10.3 million charge-off was taken on a relationship that moved to nonperforming during the third quarter of 2021 and had a specific reserve of $9.3 million at September 30, 2021. Additionally, a $5.6 million charge-off was taken related to a nonperforming relationship. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.55% at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.3 million to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest income primarily related to higher commercial loan swap income of $0.4 million and other income of $0.7 million which was related to market value adjustments. Offsetting this increase was a decline in mortgage banking income of $0.6 million due to lower refinance activity compared to the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense increased $3.0 million to $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.9 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher incentives. Data processing increased $0.7 million due to increased activity and new products and services and marketing increased $0.5 million due to the timing of marketing initiatives.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $52.5 million to $9.5 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021. Portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $122.6 million, or 7.2% annualized, compared to September 30, 2021. Loan growth was in all categories except commercial construction. Commercial loans, excluding PPP, increased $75.3 million, or 5.7% annualized, which primarily consisted of C&I growth, excluding PPP, of $122.9 million, or 32.1% annualized. Consumer loans increased $47.3 million, or 12.1% annualized, which primarily consisted of home equity growth of $15.8 million, or 11.5% annualized, and residential mortgage growth of $12.0 million, or 5.4% annualized. PPP loans were $88.3 million at December 31, 2021 with $92.7 million of forgiveness during the fourth quarter of 2021. Securities increased $40.7 million compared to September 30, 2021 due to cash being redeployed to higher yielding assets. Total deposits increased $51.4 million mainly due to increases in noninterest-bearing demand of $96.3 million, savings of $35.3 million and money market of $25.3 million offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $113.2 million compared to September 30, 2021. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2021 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2021)

Full year net income was a record $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for 2020. Net income for 2020 was impacted by a customer fraud that reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share.

Net interest income decreased $3.3 million compared to 2020 primarily due to the impact of a full year in a low interest rate environment. Net interest income was further impacted by the effects of the pandemic on loan growth throughout 2021 which resulted in a decrease in average loan balances of $325.8 million. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 16 basis points to 3.22% compared to 3.38% for 2020.

Noninterest income increased $4.9 million compared to the prior year. Wealth management income increased $2.9 million due to customer growth and improved market conditions. Debit and credit card fees increased $2.9 million and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.4 million due to increased customer activity. These were offset by lower commercial loan swap income of $3.6 million and mortgage banking income of $1.2 million. Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million compared to 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased $10.1 million primarily due to higher payroll incentives. Data processing and information technology increased $1.2 million due to new products and services in 2021. These higher expenses were offset by decreases in marketing of $1.4 million and merger related expenses of $2.3 million. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2021 was 55.05% compared to 53.86% for 2020.

The provision for credit losses decreased $115.2 million to $16.2 million for 2021 compared to $131.4 million for 2020. Excluding the customer fraud loss of $58.7 million, the provision was $72.7 million for 2020. The provision for credit losses decreased significantly in 2021 due to lower net charge-offs and an improved outlook for the economy and our loan portfolio. Net loan charge-offs were $34.5 million for 2021 compared to $103.4 million for 2020. Excluding the customer fraud, net charge-offs were $44.7 million for 2020. Total nonperforming loans decreased $80.5 million to $66.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $146.8 million, or 2.03% of total loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2021 compared to 1.63% at December 31, 2020.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share on January 24, 2022. This dividend compares to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022. Dividends declared in 2021 increased $0.01 to $1.13 compared to $1.12 for 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.

Conference Call

S&T will host its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









2021



2021



2020







Fourth

Quarter



Third

Quarter



Fourth

Quarter



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Loans, including fees



$66,373



$66,914



$71,148



Investment securities:















Taxable



4,173



4,176



3,371



Tax-exempt



495



595



851



Dividends



94



84



178



Total Interest and Dividend Income



71,135



71,769



75,548



















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits



2,186



2,439



4,795



Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities



511



619



824



Total Interest Expense



2,697



3,058



5,619



















NET INTEREST INCOME



68,438



68,711



69,929



Provision for credit losses



7,128



3,388



7,130



Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



61,310



65,323



62,799



















NONINTEREST INCOME















Gain (loss) on sale of securities









Debit and credit card fees



4,467



4,579



3,830



Service charges on deposit accounts



4,001



3,923



3,492



Wealth management



3,314



3,464



2,486



Mortgage banking



1,528



2,162



3,100



Commercial loan swap income



569



184



812



Other



2,225



1,534



1,889



Total Noninterest Income



16,104



15,846



15,609



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits



27,144



25,228



22,789



Data processing and information technology



4,668



4,001



3,835



Net occupancy



3,624



3,660



4,068



Furniture, equipment and software



2,897



2,745



2,904



Professional services and legal



1,650



1,550



1,503



Other taxes



1,545



1,830



1,806



Marketing



1,346



890



2,113



FDIC insurance



1,044



1,210



1,372



Other



6,271



6,127



8,138



Total Noninterest Expense



50,189



47,241



48,528



















Income Before Taxes



27,225



33,928



29,880



Income Tax Expense



4,748



6,330



5,703



















Net Income



$22,477



$27,598



$24,177



















Per Share Data:















Shares outstanding at end of period



39,351,194



39,367,847



39,298,007



Average diluted shares outstanding



39,082,285



39,062,080



39,021,008



Diluted earnings per share



$0.57



$0.70



$0.62



Dividends declared per share



$0.29



$0.28



$0.28



Dividend yield (annualized)



3.68%



3.80%



4.51%



Dividends paid to net income



50.64%



39.83%



45.40%



Book value



$30.66



$30.52



$29.38



Tangible book value (1)



$21.03



$20.89



$19.71



Market value



$31.52



$29.47



$24.84



















Profitability Ratios (annualized)















Return on average assets



0.94%



1.15%



1.05%



Return on average shareholders' equity



7.39%



9.13%



8.35%



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)



10.95%



13.53%



12.71%



Pre-tax pre-provision income/ average assets (3)



1.44%



1.56%



1.61%



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)



59.01%



55.50%



56.26%



 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2020



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$270,460



$300,960



Investment securities:











Taxable



15,706



14,918



Tax-exempt



2,593



3,497



Dividends



503



1,089



Total Interest and Dividend Income



289,262



320,464















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



10,757



35,986



Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities



2,393



5,090



Total Interest Expense



13,150



41,076















NET INTEREST INCOME



276,112



279,388



Provision for credit losses



16,215



131,424



Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



259,897



147,964















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities



29



142



Debit and credit card



17,952



15,093



Service charges on deposit accounts



15,040



13,597



Wealth management



12,889



9,957



Mortgage banking



9,734



10,923



Commercial loan swap income



1,146



4,740



Other



7,820



5,267



Total Noninterest Income



64,610



59,719















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



100,214



90,115



Data processing and information technology



16,681



15,499



Net occupancy



14,544



14,529



Furniture, equipment and software



10,684



11,050



Other taxes



6,644



6,622



Professional services and legal



6,368



6,394



Marketing



4,553



5,996



FDIC insurance



4,224



5,089



Merger related expenses





2,342



Other



24,927



29,008



Total Noninterest Expense



188,839



186,644















Income Before Taxes



135,668



21,039



Income taxes (benefit) expense



25,325



(1)















Net Income



$110,343



$21,040















Per Share Data:











Average diluted shares outstanding



39,052,961



39,073,219



Diluted earnings per share



$2.81



$0.53



Dividends declared per share



$1.13



$1.12



Dividends paid to net income



40.18%



200.89%















Profitability Ratios











Return on average assets



1.18%



0.23%



Return on average shareholders' equity



9.30%



1.80%



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (5)



13.85%



2.92%



Pre-tax pre-provision income/average assets (6)



1.62%



1.67%



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)



55.05%



53.86%



 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









2021



2021



2020







Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands)



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



ASSETS















Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits



$922,215



$934,377



$229,666



Securities, at fair value



910,793



870,121



773,693



Loans held for sale



1,522



4,303



18,528



Commercial loans:















Commercial real estate



3,236,653



3,225,863



3,244,974



Commercial and industrial



1,728,969



1,698,784



1,954,453



Commercial construction



440,962



499,317



474,280



Total Commercial Loans



5,406,584



5,423,964



5,673,707



Consumer loans:















Residential mortgage



899,956



887,937



918,398



Home equity



564,219



548,396



535,165



Installment and other consumer



107,928



97,606



80,915



Consumer construction



21,303



12,184



17,675



Total Consumer Loans



1,593,406



1,546,123



1,552,153



Total Portfolio Loans



6,999,990



6,970,087



7,225,860



Allowance for credit losses



(98,576)



(108,348)



(117,612)



Total Portfolio Loans, Net



6,901,414



6,861,739



7,108,248



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost



9,519



9,893



13,030



Goodwill



373,424



373,424



373,424



Other assets



369,642



382,197



451,308



Total Assets



$9,488,529



$9,436,054



$8,967,897



















LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing demand



$2,748,586



$2,652,314



$2,261,994



Interest-bearing demand



979,133



971,321



864,510



Money market



2,070,579



2,045,320



1,937,063



Savings



1,110,155



1,074,896



969,508



Certificates of deposit



1,088,071



1,201,268



1,387,463



Total Deposits



7,996,524



7,945,119



7,420,538



















Borrowings:















Securities sold under repurchase agreements



84,491



72,586



65,163



Short-term borrowings







75,000



Long-term borrowings



22,430



22,693



23,681



Junior subordinated debt securities



54,393



64,128



64,083



Total Borrowings



161,314



159,407



227,927



Other liabilities



124,237



129,847



164,721



Total Liabilities



8,282,075



8,234,373



7,813,186



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Total Shareholders' Equity



1,206,454



1,201,681



1,154,711



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,488,529



$9,436,054



$8,967,897



















Capitalization Ratios















Shareholders' equity / assets



12.71%



12.73%



12.88%



Tangible common equity / tangible assets (9)



9.08%



9.08%



9.02%



Tier 1 leverage ratio



9.74%



9.65%



9.43%



Common equity tier 1 capital



12.03%



12.07%



11.33%



Risk-based capital - tier 1



12.43%



12.48%



11.74%



Risk-based capital - total



13.79%



14.06%



13.44%



 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited











2021



2021



2020









Fourth



Third



Fourth





(dollars in thousands)



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter





Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)

















ASSETS

















Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$877,738

0.16%

$914,370

0.16%

$242,778

0.11%



Securities, at fair value



883,066

2.02%

836,019

2.19%

726,535

2.43%



Loans held for sale



2,057

3.03%

3,656

3.35%

4,206

2.98%



Commercial Loans:

















Commercial real estate



3,252,946

3.59%

3,239,867

3.68%

3,269,109

3.77%



Commercial and industrial



1,729,014

4.21%

1,744,684

4.17%

2,012,774

3.95%



Commercial construction



446,219

3.19%

490,940

3.20%

481,136

3.42%



Total Commercial Loans



5,428,179

3.76%

5,475,491

3.80%

5,763,019

3.81%



Consumer Loans:

















Residential mortgage



889,758

4.03%

875,684

4.00%

936,735

4.29%



Home equity



558,158

3.37%

547,984

3.34%

537,201

3.66%



Installment and other consumer



103,450

5.63%

92,615

5.85%

80,849

6.43%



Consumer construction



16,203

3.50%

13,626

3.66%

16,154

4.21%



Total Consumer Loans



1,567,569

3.90%

1,529,909

3.87%

1,570,939

4.18%



Total Portfolio Loans



6,995,748

3.79%

7,005,400

3.81%

7,333,958

3.89%



Total Loans



6,997,805

3.79%

7,009,056

3.81%

7,338,164

3.89%



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock



9,720

3.06%

9,981

2.62%

14,545

3.97%



Total Interest-earning Assets



8,768,329

3.25%

8,769,425

3.28%

8,322,022

3.65%



Noninterest-earning assets



722,029



724,759



802,037





Total Assets



$9,490,357



$9,494,184



$9,124,059























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand



$967,826

0.07%

$962,139

0.08%

$904,190

0.11%



Money market



2,063,447

0.17%

2,062,958

0.18%

2,015,248

0.20%



Savings



1,090,211

0.03%

1,059,904

0.03%

956,438

0.07%



Certificates of deposit



1,147,664

0.36%

1,240,345

0.41%

1,423,727

0.93%



Total Interest-bearing Deposits



5,269,148

0.16%

5,325,346

0.18%

5,299,603

0.36%



Borrowings:

















Securities sold under repurchase agreements



76,171

0.10%

71,054

0.10%

50,607

0.25%



Short-term borrowings



—%

—%

75,728

0.22%



Long-term borrowings



22,566

1.96%

22,841

1.99%

40,986

2.43%



Junior subordinated debt securities



54,383

2.77%

64,118

3.01%

64,073

3.11%



Total Borrowings



153,120

1.32%

158,012

1.56%

231,394

1.42%



Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,422,269

0.20%

5,483,358

0.22%

5,530,997

0.40%



Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,861,873



2,812,185



2,441,129





Shareholders' Equity



1,206,216



1,198,641



1,151,933





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,490,357



$9,494,184



$9,124,059























Net Interest Margin (10)





3.12%



3.14%



3.38%





















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





(dollars in thousands)



2021



2020





Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$722,057

0.13%

$179,887

0.29%



Securities, at fair value



832,304

2.18%

764,311

2.49%



Loans held for sale



4,094

3.03%

5,105

3.13%



Commercial Loans:













Commercial real estate



3,249,559

3.68%

3,347,234

4.19%



Commercial and industrial



1,829,563

4.15%

2,018,318

3.85%



Commercial construction



471,286

3.28%

442,088

3.78%



Total Commercial Loans



5,550,407

3.80%

5,807,640

4.04%



Consumer Loans:













Residential mortgage



881,494

4.11%

964,740

4.25%



Home equity



543,777

3.46%

539,461

3.98%



Installment and other consumer



90,129

5.94%

80,032

6.56%



Consumer construction



14,748

4.53%

13,484

4.40%



Total Consumer Loans



1,530,148

3.99%

1,597,717

4.28%



Total Portfolio Loans



7,080,555

3.84%

7,405,357

4.09%



Total Loans



7,084,649

3.84%

7,410,462

4.09%



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock



10,363

3.83%

18,234

5.10%



Total Interest-earning Assets



8,649,372

3.37%

8,372,894

3.87%



Noninterest-earning assets



726,478



779,853





Total Assets



$9,375,850



$9,152,747



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Deposits:













Interest-bearing demand



$956,211

0.08%

$961,823

0.28%



Money market



2,033,631

0.18%

2,040,116

0.57%



Savings



1,047,855

0.03%

899,717

0.11%



Certificates of deposit



1,255,370

0.47%

1,517,643

1.36%



Total Interest-bearing Deposits



5,293,066

0.20%

5,419,299

0.66%



Borrowings:













Securities sold under repurchase agreements



69,964

0.11%

57,673

0.29%



Short-term borrowings



6,301

0.19%

155,753

0.92%



Long-term borrowings



22,995

1.99%

47,953

2.50%



Junior subordinated debt securities



61,653

2.99%

64,092

3.57%



Total Borrowings



160,913

1.49%

325,471

1.56%



Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,453,979

0.24%

5,744,770

0.72%



Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,735,710



2,238,488





Total Shareholders' Equity



1,186,161



1,169,489





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,375,850



$9,152,747



















Net Interest Margin (8)





3.22%



3.38%































 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









2021



2021



2020







Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands)



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Nonperforming Loans (NPL)















Commercial loans:





% Loans



% Loans



% Loans

Commercial real estate



$32,892

1.02%

$56,400

1.71%

$105,014

3.24%

Commercial and industrial



19,810

1.15%

38,581

2.27%

23,337

1.19%

Commercial construction



2,471

0.56%

4,053

0.75%

384

0.08%

Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans



55,173

1.02%

99,034

1.83%

128,735

2.27%

Consumer loans:















Residential mortgage



8,227

0.91%

9,172

1.03%

13,008

1.42%

Home equity



2,733

0.48%

2,917

0.53%

4,935

0.92%

Installment and other consumer



158

0.15%

189

0.19%

96

0.12%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans



11,118

0.70%

12,278

0.79%

18,039

1.15%

Total Nonperforming Loans



$66,291

0.95%

$111,312

1.60%

$146,774

2.03%

















(dollars in thousands)











Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)















Charge-offs



$18,048



$4,206



$12,951



Recoveries



(393)



(616)



(1,713)



Net Loan Charge-offs



$17,655



$3,590



$11,238



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)















Commercial Loans:















Commercial real estate



$1,352



$3,651



$10,185



Commercial and industrial



16,053



(277)



412



Commercial construction



(10)



54



293



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



17,395



3,428



10,890



Consumer loans:















Residential mortgage



104



2



68



Home equity



8



37



132



Installment and other consumer



148



123



148



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



260



162



348



Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$17,655



$3,590



$11,238



























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)







2021



2020



Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)















Charge-offs







$37,524



$106,365



Recoveries







(2,994)



(2,986)



Net Loan Charge-offs







$34,530



$103,379



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)















Commercial Loans:















Customer fraud







$—



$58,671



Commercial real estate







12,296



27,164



Commercial and industrial







21,483



15,004



Commercial construction







42



271



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs







33,821



101,110



Consumer loans:















Residential mortgage







121



435



Home equity







288



433



Installment and other consumer







300



1,401



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs







709



2,269



Total Net Loan Charge-offs







$34,530



$103,379



 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited











2021



2021



2020







Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands)



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Asset Quality Data















Nonperforming loans



$66,291



$111,312



$146,774



OREO



13,313



13,370



2,155



Nonperforming assets



79,604



124,682



148,929



Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)



21,774



14,033



29,289



Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)



9,921



13,782



17,460



Total troubled debt restructurings



31,695



27,815



46,749



Nonperforming loans / total loans



0.95%



1.60%



2.03%



Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans



1.41%



1.55%



1.63%



Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans



149%



97%



80%



Net loan charge-offs



$17,655



$3,590



$11,238



Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



1.02%



0.21%



0.61%











































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(dollars in thousands)







2021



2020



Asset Quality Data















Net loan charge-offs







$34,530



$103,379



Net loan charge-offs / average loans







0.49%



1.40%



 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2021



2021



2020







Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars and shares in thousands)



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)















Total shareholders' equity



$1,206,453



$1,201,681



$1,154,711



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(378,871)



(379,218)



(380,278)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



$827,582



$822,462



$774,434



Common shares outstanding



39,351



39,368



39,298



Tangible book value (non-GAAP)



$21.03



$20.89



$19.71



















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)















Net income (annualized)



$89,176



$109,492



$96,181



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



(366)



1,369



1,853



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$90,552



$110,861



$98,034



















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,206,216



$1,198,641



$1,151,933



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(379,090)



(379,443)



(380,734)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$827,126



$819,197



$771,199



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



10.95%



13.53%



12.71%



















(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)















Income before taxes



$27,225



$33,928



$29,880



Plus: Provision for credit losses



7,128



3,388



7,130



Total



34,353



37,317



37,010



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$136,292



$148,051



$147,235



Average assets



$9,490,357



$9,494,184



$9,124,059



PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.44 %



1.56 %



1.61 %



















(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)















Noninterest expense



$50,189



$47,241



$48,528



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$68,438



$68,711



$69,929



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



510



557



725



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



68,948



69,268



70,654



Noninterest income



16,104



15,846



15,609



Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities









Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$85,052



$85,114



$86,263



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



59.01%



55.50%



56.26%



















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited











Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(dollars in thousands)



2021



2020















(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (loss) (annualized)



$110,343



$21,040



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



1,400



2,001



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$111,743



$23,041















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,186,161



$1,169,489



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(379,612)



(380,846)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$806,549



$788,643



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



13.85%



2.92%















(6) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income (loss) before taxes



$135,668



$21,039



Plus: Provision for credit losses



16,215



131,424



Total



151,884



152,463



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$151,884



$152,463



Average assets



$9,375,850



$9,152,747



PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.62 %



1.67 %















(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$188,839



$186,644



Less: merger related expenses





(2,342)



Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items



$188,839



$184,302















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$276,112



$279,388



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,316



3,202



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



278,428



282,590



Noninterest income



64,610



59,719



Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities



(29)



(142)



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$343,010



$342,167



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



55.05%



53.86%















(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











 Interest income and dividend income



$289,262



$320,464



 Less: interest expense



(13,150)



(41,076)



 Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



276,112



279,388



 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,316



3,202



 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$278,428



$282,590



 Average interest-earning assets



8,649,372



$8,372,894



 Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.22%



3.38%



 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2021



2021



2020







Fourth



Third



Fourth



(dollars in thousands)



Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



















(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)















Total shareholders' equity



$1,206,453



$1,201,681



$1,154,711



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(378,871)



(379,218)



(380,278)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



$827,582



$822,462



$774,434



















Total assets



$9,488,529



$9,436,054



$8,967,897



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(378,871)



(379,218)



(380,278)



Tangible assets (non-GAAP)



$9,109,658



$9,056,836



$8,587,619



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



9.08%



9.08%



9.02%



















(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)















Interest income and dividend income



$71,135



$71,769



$75,548



Less: interest expense



(2,697)



(3,058)



(5,619)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



68,437



68,711



69,929



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



510



557



725



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$68,947



$69,268



$70,654



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$273,537



$274,812



$281,080



Average interest- earning assets



$8,768,329



$8,769,425



$8,322,022



Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.12%



3.14%



3.38%



















 

