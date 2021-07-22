S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)

 By S&T Bancorp, Inc.

INDIANA, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $31.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of ($33.1) million, or ($0.85) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, resulting in a net loss for the second quarter of 2020.

New Chief Executive Officer

Christopher J. McComish has been appointed as the company's chief executive officer, effective August 23, 2021. Chris McComish has over 30 years of financial service experience, providing executive leadership to consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management businesses. He has a strong track record of driving growth and transformation while enhancing both digital and human customer engagement. Most recently, Chris served as senior executive vice president of TCF Bank, leading all consumer banking lines of business as well as business banking and wealth management. Prior to TCF, he served as president and CEO of Scottrade Bank, the banking subsidiary of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. In addition, he served as the head of personal banking and then as chief operating officer for personal and commercial banking at BMO Harris Bank. He began his career at Wachovia Bank, where he spent over 20 years in various regional and line of business leadership roles.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with Chris to lead this great organization," said David Antolik, president and interim chief executive officer. "Chris's experience in executive leadership roles in banking combined with my 30 plus years of  experience at S&T puts us in a position of strength to move our company forward."

Second Quarter of 2021 Highlights:

  • Christopher McComish has been appointed as the chief executive officer, effective August 23, 2021.



  • Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.21%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.65%, return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.41% and pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) of 1.61%.



  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 31 basis points to 3.16% compared to 3.47% for the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher cash balances and a lower Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) contribution.



  • Ex-PPP portfolio loans decreased $12.7 million and total portfolio loans decreased $175.8 million compared to March 31, 2021.



  • Deposits increased $139.2 million to $8.0 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021.



  • The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.56% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.60% at March 31, 2021.



  • S&T's Board of Directors declared a $0.28 per share dividend which was consistent with the $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year.

"We continue to see positive signs of a recovery across all of our markets," said David Antolik. "Customer activity has increased substantially and our loan pipeline exceeds pre-pandemic levels making us optimistic about our growth prospects for the second half of 2021."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $2.4 million to $68.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $70.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a lower contribution from PPP and lower average loan balances ex-PPP. The PPP contribution decreased $1.7 million to $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Average portfolio loans ex-PPP decreased $123.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 31 basis points to 3.16% compared to 3.47% in the prior quarter. The decline in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to a higher average cash balance (18 basis points), a lower PPP contribution (8 basis points) and lower loan yields (7 basis points). Partially offsetting these declines were lower costing liabilities which increased NIM (FTE) (Non-GAAP) by 5 basis points.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses decreased $0.5 million to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming loans decreased $22.6 million to $112.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $135.2 million, or 1.88% of total loans at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses was 1.56% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2021 compared to 1.60% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses was 1.64% of total portfolio ex-PPP loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.72% at March 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $1.8 million to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.6 million due to a lower volume of loans sold and a decrease in the mortgage servicing rights valuation. Debit and credit card fees were strong with a $0.6 million increase compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million to $45.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $45.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.2 million due to annual merit increases and higher incentives.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $166.9 million to $9.5 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $9.3 billion at March 31, 2021. Cash increased $313.8 million to $985.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 due to PPP forgiveness and an increase in deposits as a result of stimulus programs. Total portfolio loans decreased $175.8 million compared to March 31, 2021. PPP originations were $31.1 million and PPP forgiveness was $194.2 million during the second quarter of 2021. Loan activity continues to be impacted by the pandemic. Deposits increased $139.2 million with a favorable mix of higher deposits across all categories except certificates of deposits. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&T declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend on July 19, 2021. This is unchanged from the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2021.

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until July 29, 2021, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 41690.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity",  "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of CECL; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, including DNB, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2021



2021



2020





Second



First



Second



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans, including fees

$66,942





$70,232





$75,498





Investment Securities:













Taxable

3,793





3,563





3,791





Tax-exempt

690





813





959





Dividends

152





173





231





Total Interest and Dividend Income

71,577





74,781





80,479



















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits

2,652





3,481





9,227





Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

621





641





1,104





Total Interest Expense

3,273





4,122





10,331



















NET INTEREST INCOME

68,304





70,659





70,148





Provision for credit losses

2,561





3,137





86,759





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

65,743





67,522





(16,611)



















NONINTEREST INCOME













Net gain on sale of securities

29









142





Debit and credit card

4,744





4,162





3,612





Service charges on deposit accounts

3,642





3,474





2,805





Wealth management

3,167





2,944





2,585





Mortgage banking

1,734





4,310





2,623





Commercial loan swap income

299





95





945





Other

1,809





2,251





2,511





Total Noninterest Income

15,424





17,236





15,224



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

24,515





23,327





21,419





Data processing and information technology

3,787





4,225





3,585





Occupancy

3,434





3,827





3,437





Furniture, equipment and software

2,402





2,640





3,006





Other taxes

1,832





1,436





1,604





Professional services and legal

1,637





1,531





1,932





Marketing

996





1,322





979





FDIC insurance

924





1,046





1,048





Other

6,302





6,226





6,468





Total Noninterest Expense

45,829





45,580





43,478





Income (Loss) Before Taxes

35,338





39,178





(44,865)





Income tax expense (benefit)

6,971





7,276





(11,793)





Net Income (Loss)

$28,367





$31,902





($33,072)



















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding at end of period

39,345,719





39,268,359





39,263,460





Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,048,971





39,021,208





39,013,161





Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.72





$0.81





($0.85)





Dividends declared per share

$0.28





$0.28





$0.28





Dividend yield (annualized)

3.58%





3.34%





4.78%





Dividends paid to net income

38.74%





34.40%





NM





Book value

$30.21





$29.75





$28.93





Tangible book value (1)

$20.57





$20.08





$19.22





Market value

$31.30





$33.50





$23.45





Profitability Ratios (Annualized)













Return on average assets

1.21%





1.42%





(1.41)%





Return on average shareholders' equity

9.65%





11.15%





(11.17)%





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

14.41%





16.78%





(16.19)%





Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets(3)

1.61%





1.89%





1.79%





Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

54.37%





51.47%





50.51%





NM - Not Meaningful













 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





2021



2020



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans, including fees





$137,174





$157,549





Investment Securities:













Taxable





7,356





8,074





Tax-exempt





1,503





1,762





Dividends





325





684





Total Interest and Dividend Income





146,358





168,069



















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits





6,133





24,565





Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities





1,263





3,320





Total Interest Expense





7,396





27,885



















NET INTEREST INCOME





138,962





140,184





Provision for credit losses





5,699





106,809





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses





133,263





33,375



















NONINTEREST INCOME













Net gain on sale of securities





29





142





Debit and credit card





8,906





3,859





Service charges on deposit accounts





7,116





6,814





Wealth management





6,111





4,949





Mortgage banking





6,044





7,093





Commercial loan swap income





393





3,429





Other





4,062





1,341





Total Noninterest Income





32,661





27,627



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits





47,842





42,754





Data processing and information technology





8,012





7,453





Occupancy





7,261





7,202





Furniture, equipment and software





5,042





5,525





Other taxes





3,268





3,205





Professional services and legal





3,168





2,980





Marketing





2,318





2,090





FDIC insurance





1,970





1,818





Merger related expenses









2,342





Other





12,528





14,500





Total Noninterest Expense





91,409





89,869



















Income (Loss) Before Taxes





74,515





(28,867)





Income tax expense (benefit)





14,247





(9,026)



















Net Income (Loss)





$60,268





($19,841)



















Per Share Data













Average shares outstanding - diluted





39,034,808





39,142,351





Diluted earnings (loss) per share





$1.54





($0.51)





Dividends declared per share





$0.56





$0.56





Dividends paid to net income





36.44%





NM



















Profitability Ratios (annualized)













Return on average assets





1.31%





(0.44)%





Return on average shareholders' equity





10.39%





(3.35)%





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (5)





15.57%





(4.68)%





Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets (6)





1.75%





1.72%





Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)





52.89%





51.68%





NM - Not Meaningful



























 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2021



2021



2020





Second



First



Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



ASSETS













Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$985,278





$671,429





$351,365





Securities, at fair value

840,375





817,299





804,366





Loans held for sale

7,648





12,794





14,259





Commercial loans:













Commercial real estate

3,246,533





3,284,555





3,345,513





Commercial and industrial

1,774,358





1,931,711





2,140,355





Commercial construction

478,153





460,417





459,264





Total Commercial Loans

5,499,044





5,676,683





5,945,132





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage

859,329





881,245





971,023





Home equity

547,658





530,350





539,519





Installment and other consumer

88,210





80,646





79,816





Consumer construction

13,110





14,244





13,068





Total Consumer Loans

1,508,307





1,506,485





1,603,426





Total Portfolio Loans

7,007,351





7,183,168





7,548,558





Allowance for credit losses

(109,636)





(115,101)





(114,609)





Total Portfolio Loans, Net

6,897,715





7,068,067





7,433,949





Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

10,106





12,199





15,151





Goodwill

373,424





373,424





373,289





Other assets

381,286





373,767





481,917





Total Assets

$9,495,832





$9,328,979





$9,474,296



















LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,668,833





$2,539,594





$2,250,958





Interest-bearing demand

979,300





976,225





1,055,261





Money market

2,047,254





2,002,857





2,121,588





Savings

1,050,256





1,036,927





916,268





Certificates of deposit

1,269,621





1,320,425





1,523,841





Total Deposits

8,015,264





7,876,028





7,867,916



















Borrowings:













Securities sold under repurchase agreements

68,587





67,417





92,159





Short-term borrowings









84,541





Long-term borrowings

22,969





23,282





49,489





Junior subordinated debt securities

64,113





64,097





64,053





Total Borrowings

155,669





154,796





290,242





Other liabilities

136,166





129,877





180,361





Total Liabilities

8,307,099





8,160,701





8,338,519



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Total Shareholders' Equity

1,188,733





1,168,278





1,135,777





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,495,832





$9,328,979





$9,474,296



















Capitalization Ratios













Shareholders' equity / assets

12.52%





12.52%





11.99%





Tangible common equity / tangible assets (8)

8.88%





8.81%





8.30%





Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.52%





9.71%





8.89%





Common equity tier 1 capital

11.98%





11.84%





10.70%





Risk-based capital - tier 1

12.40%





12.26%





11.10%





Risk-based capital - total

14.00%





13.93%





12.74%





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2021



2021



2020





Second



First



Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$785,465

0.09%

$302,219

0.09%

$163,019

0.08%

Securities, at fair value

826,861

2.19%

782,118

2.34%

785,229

2.56%

Loans held for sale

4,353

3.01%

6,360

2.83%

9,931

3.08%

Commercial real estate

3,251,894

3.69%

3,253,641

3.76%

3,389,616

4.23%

Commercial and industrial

1,890,538

3.90%

1,957,459

4.31%

2,200,148

3.61%

Commercial construction

462,928

3.34%

485,269

3.37%

430,912

3.75%

Total Commercial Loans

5,605,359

3.73%

5,696,369

3.91%

6,020,676

3.97%

Residential mortgage

863,254

4.17%

897,427

4.22%

976,916

4.20%

Home equity

535,933

3.50%

532,708

3.65%

543,770

3.69%

Installment and other consumer

84,259

6.05%

79,907

6.33%

79,944

6.34%

Consumer construction

13,264

6.39%

15,908

4.79%

12,758

4.58%

Total Consumer Loans

1,496,710

4.06%

1,525,950

4.14%

1,613,388

4.14%

Total Portfolio Loans

7,102,069

3.80%

7,222,319

3.96%

7,634,064

4.00%

Total Loans

7,106,422

3.80%

7,228,679

3.96%

7,643,995

4.00%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

10,529

4.51%

11,242

4.94%

19,709

3.75%

Total Interest-earning Assets

8,729,277

3.31%

8,324,259

3.67%

8,611,952

3.80%

Noninterest-earning assets

704,635



756,273



817,767



Total Assets

$9,433,911



$9,080,532



$9,429,719

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand

$998,134

0.09%

$895,891

0.10%

$1,033,905

0.24%

Money market

2,037,976

0.18%

1,968,779

0.19%

2,076,483

0.50%

Savings

1,044,899

0.03%

995,228

0.06%

887,357

0.07%

Certificates of deposit

1,291,194

0.45%

1,344,604

0.65%

1,560,885

1.51%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,372,203

0.20%

5,204,503

0.27%

5,558,630

0.67%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

67,838

0.10%

64,653

0.15%

85,302

0.25%

Short-term borrowings

0

—%

25,556

0.19%

178,273

0.38%

Long-term borrowings

23,113

2.01%

23,471

2.00%

49,774

2.53%

Junior subordinated debt securities

64,103

3.06%

64,088

3.09%

64,044

3.58%

Total Borrowings

155,054

1.61%

177,768

1.46%

377,393

1.18%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,527,256

0.24%

5,382,271

0.31%

5,936,023

0.70%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,727,653



2,538,149



2,302,676



Shareholders' equity

1,179,002



1,160,113



1,191,020



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,433,911



$9,080,532



$9,429,719

















Net Interest Margin (9)



3.16%



3.47%



3.31%















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)





2021



2020



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks





$545,177

0.09%

$131,332

0.59%

Securities, at fair value





804,613

2.26%

786,043

2.55%

Loans held for sale





5,351

2.90%

5,899

3.19%

Commercial real estate





3,252,763

3.72%

3,399,150

4.48%

Commercial and industrial





1,923,813

4.10%

1,975,913

4.02%

Commercial construction





474,037

3.36%

408,638

4.19%

Total Commercial Loans





5,650,613

3.82%

5,783,701

4.30%

Residential mortgage





880,246

4.20%

983,891

4.19%

Home equity





534,329

3.58%

541,981

4.26%

Installment and other consumer





82,095

6.19%

79,812

6.67%

Consumer construction





14,578

5.52%

11,633

4.59%

Total Consumer Loans





1,511,249

4.10%

1,617,317

4.34%

Total Portfolio Loans





7,161,862

3.88%

7,401,018

4.31%

Total Loans





7,167,213

3.88%

7,406,917

4.31%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock





10,884

4.73%

21,655

5.47%

Total Interest-earning Assets





8,527,887

3.49%

8,345,947

4.09%

Noninterest-earning assets





730,117



752,576



Total Assets





$9,258,003



$9,098,523

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand





$947,295

0.10%

$987,968

0.41%

Money market





2,003,569

0.18%

2,035,124

0.88%

Savings





1,020,201

0.04%

859,171

0.15%

Certificates of deposit





1,317,751

0.55%

1,581,104

1.66%

Total Interest-bearing deposits





5,288,816

0.23%

5,463,367

0.90%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements





66,254

0.13%

58,046

0.33%

Short-term borrowings





12,707

0.19%

232,319

1.14%

Long-term borrowings





23,291

2.01%

50,809

2.53%

Junior subordinated debt securities





64,095

3.07%

64,120

3.99%

Total Borrowings





166,348

1.53%

405,294

1.65%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities





5,455,164

0.27%

5,868,661

0.96%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities





2,633,219



2,039,565



Shareholders' equity





1,169,620



1,190,297



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$9,258,003



$9,098,523

















Net Interest Margin (10)







3.31%



3.42%

 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2021



2021



2020





Second



First



Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Nonperforming Loans (NPL)













Commercial loans:



% NPL



% NPL



% NPL

Commercial real estate

$82,050



2.53%

$98,606



3.00%

$61,643



1.84%

Commercial and industrial

16,997



0.96%

18,145



0.94%

8,484



0.40%

Commercial construction

384



0.08%

384



0.08%

1,504



0.33%

Commercial Loan Held for Sale



—%

2,798



NM



—%

Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans

99,431



1.81%

119,933



2.11%

71,631



1.20%

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage

9,917



1.15%

11,737



1.33%

14,649



1.51%

Home equity

3,150



0.58%

3,441



0.65%

3,814



0.71%

Installment and other consumer

121



0.14%

100



0.12%

19



0.02%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

13,188



0.87%

15,278



1.01%

18,482



1.14%

Total Nonperforming Loans

$112,619



1.61%

$135,211



1.88%

$90,113



1.19%

NM-Not Meaningful













 



2021



2021



2020





Second



First



Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Charge-offs

$8,737





$6,532





$63,304





Recoveries

(1,264)





(721)





(231)





Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$7,473





$5,812





$63,072



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial loans:













Customer fraud

$—





$—





$58,671





Commercial real estate

6,595





698





5,588





Commercial and industrial

795





4,913





3,060





Commercial construction

(2)





(1)





(19)





Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

7,388





5,610





67,300





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage

(57)





71





74





Home equity

10





232





16





Installment and other consumer

132





(102)





682





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

85





202





772





Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$7,473





$5,812





$68,072





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)





2021



2020



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Charge-offs





$15,270





$79,749





Recoveries





(1,985)





(520)





Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





$13,285





$79,229



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial loans:













Customer fraud





$—



$58,671





Commercial real estate





7,293



6,016





Commercial and industrial





5,708



13,325





Commercial construction





(3)



(21)





Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)





12,998



77,991





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage





15



93





Home equity





242



97





Installment and other consumer





30



1,048





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





287



1,238





Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





$13,285



$79,229





 



2021



2021



2020





Second



First



Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Asset Quality Data













Nonperforming loans

$112,619





$135,211





$90,113





OREO

1,145





1,620





2,740





Nonperforming assets

113,764





136,831





92,853





Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

20,650





29,983





31,755





Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

14,321





17,916





15,536





Total troubled debt restructurings

34,971





47,899





47,291





Nonperforming loans / total loans

1.61%





1.88%





1.19%





Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

1.62%





1.90%





1.23%





Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.56%





1.60%





1.52%





Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.64%





1.72%





NA





Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

97%





85%





127%





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$7,473





$5,812





$68,072





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans

0.43%





0.33%





3.58%





NA = Not Applicable













 







Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)





2021



2020



Asset Quality Data













Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)





$13,285





$79,229





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans





0.37%





2.15%





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2021



2021



2020





Second



First



Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter

















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity

$1,188,733





$1,168,278





$1,135,777





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,563)





(379,911)





(380,986)





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$809,170





$788,367





$754,791





Common shares outstanding

39,346





39,268





39,263





Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.57





$20.08





$19.22



















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income (loss) (annualized)

$113,778





$129,378





($133,016)





Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,395





1,464





2,072





Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$115,173





$130,842





($130,944)



















Average total shareholders' equity

$1,179,002





$1,160,113





$1,191,020





Less: average  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,784)





(380,144)





(382,081)





Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$799,218





$779,969





$808,939





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.41%





16.78%





(16.19)%



















(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income (loss) before taxes

$35,338





$39,178





($44,865)





Plus: Provision for credit losses

2,561





3,137





86,759





Total

37,899





42,315





41,894





Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$152,012





$171,611





$168,497





Average assets

$9,433,911





$9,080,532





$9,429,719





PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.61%





1.89%





1.79%



















(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense

$45,829





$45,580





$43,478





Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$68,304





$70,659





$70,148





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

585





664





847





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

68,889





71,323





70,995





Noninterest income

15,424





17,236





15,224





Less: net (gains)  losses on sale of securities

(29)









(142)





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$84,284





$88,560





$86,077





Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.37%





51.47%





50.51%



















 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited









Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)





2021



2020

















(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income (loss) (annualized)





$121,535





($39,900)





Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax





1,429





2,040





Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)





$122,964





($37,860)



















Average total shareholders' equity





$1,169,620





$1,190,297





Less: average  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability





(379,963)





(380,935)





Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)





$789,657





$809,362





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





15.57%





(4.68)%



















(6) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income (loss) before taxes





$74,515





($28,867)





Plus: Provision for credit losses





5,699





106,809





Total





80,214





77,942





Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)





$161,758





$156,741





Average assets





$9,258,003





$9,098,523





PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)





1.75%





1.72%



















(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense





$91,409





$89,869





Less: merger related expenses









(2,342)





Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items





$91,409





$87,527



















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income





$138,962





$140,184





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





1,249





1,697





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





140,211





141,881





Noninterest income





32,661





27,627





Less: net (gains)  losses on sale of securities





(29)





(142)





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income





$172,843





$169,366





Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





52.89%





51.68%



















(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)













 Interest income and dividend income





$146,358





$168,069





 Less: interest expense





(7,396)





(27,885)





 Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income





138,962





140,184





 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





1,249





1,697





 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





$140,211





$141,881





 Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)





$282,746





$285,321





 Average interest-earning assets





$8,527,886





$8,345,947





 Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)





3.31%





3.42%





 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2021



2021



2020





Second



First



Second



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter

















(8) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity

$1,188,733





$1,168,278





$1,135,777





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,563)





(379,911)





(380,986)





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$809,170





$788,367





$754,791



















Total assets

$9,495,832





$9,328,979





$9,474,296





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,563)





(379,911)





(380,986)





Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,116,268





$8,949,068





$9,093,310





Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.88%





8.81%





8.30%



















(9) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Interest income and dividend income

$71,577





$74,781





$80,479





Less: interest expense

(3,273)





(4,122)





(10,331)





Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

68,304





70,659





70,148





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

585





664





847





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$68,889





$71,323





$70,995





Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$276,313





$289,253





$285,540





Average interest- earning assets

$8,729,277





$8,324,259





$8,611,952





Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.16%





3.47%





3.31%



















 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-inc-announces-second-quarter-2021-net-income-301339131.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.