INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased to announce solid performance for this quarter," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Both earnings and loan growth are a direct reflection of our talented team and the impact we are having in our markets."

Third Quarter of 2021 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.15%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.13%, return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.53% and pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) of 1.56%.
  • Total portfolio loans excluding PPP increased $117.8 million, or 7.0% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021.
  • Solid C&I growth excluding PPP loans of $79.5 million, or 21.9% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021 driven by improved utilization and strong new customer activity.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.55% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.
  • S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.6%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share compared to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year.

"It has been an exciting and productive first 60 days for me as the new CEO of S&T," said Chris McComish, "I am impressed with our employee and marketplace engagement, both of which represent the foundation for future growth. My confidence is further reflected in our Board of Directors' recent approval of a 3.6% increase in our quarterly dividend."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million to $68.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $68.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income related to PPP loans was relatively unchanged at $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Average PPP loans decreased by $192.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average loans excluding PPP increased $95.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points to 3.14% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter. The decline in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to lower loan yields (7 basis points) and a higher average cash balance (4 basis points). Partially offsetting these declines was a higher relative PPP contribution (8 basis points) and lower costing liabilities (1 basis point).

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses increased $0.8 million to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, two relationships moved from nonperforming loans to OREO totaling $12.2 million. Total nonperforming assets increased $10.9 million to $124.7 million, or 1.78% of total loans plus OREO, at September 30, 2021 compared to $113.8 million, or 1.62% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO) at June 30, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets related to the addition of a $21.7 million commercial and industrial (C&I) loan which required a $9.3 million specific reserve at September 30, 2021. Offsetting this increase in nonperforming assets was $11.8 million of hotel loans that returned to performing status during the third quarter of 2021. Specific reserves on hotels decreased $6.0 million due to updated valuations. The allowance for credit losses was 1.55% of total portfolio loans as of September 30, 2021 compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.4 million to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking income increased $0.4 million mainly due to an improved mortgage servicing rights valuation. Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million to $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.7 million due to higher incentives and new hires.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $9.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Cash remains elevated at $934.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $985.3 million at June 30, 2021. Loan demand improved in the third quarter with portfolio loan growth excluding PPP loans of $117.8 million, or 7.0% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021. Loan growth was in almost all categories with C&I growth of $79.5 million, or 21.9% annualized, residential real estate growth of $28.6 million, or 13.2% annualized, construction growth of $21.2 million, or 17.6% annualized, and installment growth of $9.4 million, or 42.3% annualized. PPP loans were $181.0 million at September 30, 2021 with $155.0 million of forgiveness during the third quarter of 2021. Deposits decreased $70.1 million mainly in certificates of deposits. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.6%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share on October 18, 2021. This dividend compares to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable November 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 28, 2021, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 42885.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of CECL; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, including DNB, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited





2021



2021



2020





Third



Second



Third



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans, including fees

$66,914





$66,942





$72,263





Investment Securities:













Taxable

4,176





3,793





3,473





Tax-exempt

595





690





885





Dividends

84





152





227





Total Interest and Dividend Income

71,769





71,577





76,848



















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits

2,439





2,652





6,626





Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

619





621





946





Total Interest Expense

3,058





3,273





7,572



















NET INTEREST INCOME

68,711





68,304





69,276





Provision for credit losses

3,388





2,561





17,485





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

65,323





65,743





51,791



















NONINTEREST INCOME













Net gain on sale of securities





29









Debit and credit card

4,579





4,744





4,171





Service charges on deposit accounts

3,923





3,642





3,303





Wealth management

3,464





3,167





2,522





Mortgage banking

2,162





1,734





3,964





Commercial loan swap income

184





299





499





Other

1,534





1,809





2,024





Total Noninterest Income

15,846





15,424





16,483



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits

25,228





24,515





24,571





Data processing and information technology

4,001





3,787





4,218





Occupancy

3,660





3,434





3,441





Furniture, equipment and software

2,745





2,402





2,440





Other taxes

1,830





1,832





1,612





Professional services and legal

1,550





1,637





1,911





Marketing

890





996





1,793





FDIC insurance

1,210





924





1,900





Other

6,127





6,302





6,360





Total Noninterest Expense

47,241





45,829





48,246





Income Before Taxes

33,928





35,338





20,028





Income tax expense

6,330





6,971





3,323





Net Income

$27,598





$28,367





$16,705



















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding at end of period

39,367,847





39,345,719





39,251,638





Average shares outstanding - diluted

39,062,080





39,048,971





39,020,811





Diluted earnings per share

$0.70





$0.72





$0.43





Dividends declared per share

$0.28





$0.28





$0.28





Dividend yield (annualized)

3.80%





3.58%





6.33%





Dividends paid to net income

39.83%





38.74%





65.61%





Book value

$30.52





$30.21





$29.10





Tangible book value (1)

$20.89





$20.57





$19.40





Market value

$29.47





$31.30





$17.69





Profitability Ratios (Annualized)













Return on average assets

1.15%





1.21%





0.72%





Return on average shareholders' equity

9.13%





9.65%





5.80%





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

13.53%





14.41%





8.96%





Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets(3)

1.56%





1.61%





1.61%





Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

55.50%





54.37%





55.75%



















 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited









Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





2021



2020



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans, including fees





$204,088





$229,812





Investment Securities:













Taxable





11,532





11,547





Tax-exempt





2,098





2,646





Dividends





409





911





Total Interest and Dividend Income





218,127





244,916



















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits





8,572





31,191





Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities





1,882





4,265





Total Interest Expense





10,453





35,456



















NET INTEREST INCOME





207,674





209,460





Provision for credit losses





9,087





124,294





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses





198,587





85,166



















NONINTEREST INCOME













Net gain on sale of securities





29





142





Debit and credit card





13,486





11,264





Service charges on deposit accounts





11,039





10,116





Wealth management





9,576





7,471





Mortgage banking





8,206





7,823





Commercial loan swap income





577





3,928





Other





5,595





3,366





Total Noninterest Income





48,507





44,110



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits





73,070





67,326





Data processing and information technology





12,012





11,671





Occupancy





10,921





10,643





Furniture, equipment and software





7,787





7,965





Other taxes





5,098





4,816





Professional services and legal





4,718





4,890





Marketing





3,208





3,883





FDIC insurance





3,180





3,718





Merger related expenses









2,342





Other





18,656





20,861





Total Noninterest Expense





138,650





138,115



















Income Before Taxes





108,444





(8,839)





Income tax expense (benefit)





20,578





(5,703)



















Net Income (Loss)





$87,866





($3,136)



















Per Share Data













Average shares outstanding - diluted





39,044,870





39,101,309





Diluted earnings (loss) per share





$2.24





($0.08)





Dividends declared per share





$0.84





$0.84





Dividends paid to net income





37.50%





NM



















Profitability Ratios (annualized)













Return on average assets





1.26%





(0.05)%





Return on average shareholders' equity





9.96%





(0.36)%





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (5)





14.87%





(0.27)%





Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets (6)





1.68%





1.68%





Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)





53.75%





53.06%



















NM - Not Meaningful



























 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited





2021



2021



2020





Third



Second



Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



ASSETS













Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$934,377





$985,278





$308,489





Securities, at fair value

870,121





840,375





718,169





Loans held for sale

4,303





7,648





16,724





Commercial loans:













Commercial real estate

3,225,863





3,246,533





3,290,138





Commercial and industrial

1,698,784





1,774,358





2,042,467





Commercial construction

499,317





478,153





477,429





Total Commercial Loans

5,423,964





5,499,044





5,810,034





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage

887,937





859,329





950,887





Home equity

548,396





547,658





537,869





Installment and other consumer

97,606





88,210





80,735





Consumer construction

12,184





13,110





15,343





Total Consumer Loans

1,546,123





1,508,307





1,584,834





Total Portfolio Loans

6,970,087





7,007,351





7,394,868





Allowance for credit losses

(108,348)





(109,636)





(120,998)





Total Portfolio Loans, Net

6,861,739





6,897,715





7,273,870





Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

9,893





10,106





15,777





Goodwill

373,424





373,424





373,417





Other assets

382,197





381,286





484,126





Total Assets

$9,436,054





$9,495,832





$9,190,572



















LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,652,314





$2,668,833





$2,232,706





Interest-bearing demand

971,321





979,300





982,956





Money market

2,045,320





2,047,254





2,033,585





Savings

1,074,896





1,050,256





938,475





Certificates of deposit

1,201,268





1,269,621





1,446,096





Total Deposits

7,945,119





8,015,264





7,633,818



















Borrowings:













Securities sold under repurchase agreements

72,586





68,587





42,706





Short-term borrowings









83,000





Long-term borrowings

22,693





22,969





49,076





Junior subordinated debt securities

64,128





64,113





64,068





Total Borrowings

159,407





155,669





238,850





Other liabilities

129,847





136,166





175,789





Total Liabilities

8,234,373





8,307,099





8,048,457



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Total Shareholders' Equity

1,201,681





1,188,733





1,142,115





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,436,054





$9,495,832





$9,190,572



















Capitalization Ratios













Shareholders' equity / assets

12.73%





12.52%





12.43%





Tangible common equity / tangible assets (8)

9.08%





8.88%





8.64%





Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.65%





9.52%





9.11%





Common equity tier 1 capital

12.07%





11.98%





11.05%





Risk-based capital - tier 1

12.48%





12.40%





11.46%





Risk-based capital - total

14.06%





14.00%





13.18%





 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.





Consolidated Selected Financial Data





Unaudited







2021



2021



2020







Third



Second



Third





(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter





Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)















ASSETS















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$914,370

0.16%

$785,465

0.09%

$213,051

0.11%



Securities, at fair value

836,019

2.19%

826,861

2.19%

759,094

2.41%



Loans held for sale

3,656

3.35%

4,353

3.01%

4,432

3.09%



Commercial real estate

3,239,867

3.68%

3,251,894

3.69%

3,322,656

4.02%



Commercial and industrial

1,744,684

4.17%

1,890,538

3.90%

2,107,750

3.45%



Commercial construction

490,940

3.20%

462,928

3.34%

469,214

3.43%



Total Commercial Loans

5,475,491

3.80%

5,605,359

3.73%

5,899,620

3.77%



Residential mortgage

875,684

4.00%

863,254

4.17%

954,861

4.33%



Home equity

547,984

3.34%

535,933

3.50%

536,735

3.73%



Installment and other consumer

92,615

5.85%

84,259

6.05%

79,649

6.47%



Consumer construction

13,626

3.66%

13,264

6.39%

14,475

4.32%



Total Consumer Loans

1,529,909

3.87%

1,496,710

4.06%

1,585,720

4.24%



Total Portfolio Loans

7,005,400

3.81%

7,102,069

3.80%

7,485,340

3.87%



Total Loans

7,009,056

3.81%

7,106,422

3.80%

7,489,772

3.87%



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

9,981

2.62%

10,529

4.51%

15,157

5.11%



Total Interest-earning Assets

8,769,425

3.28%

8,729,277

3.31%

8,477,074

3.65%



Noninterest-earning assets

724,759



704,635



815,930





Total Assets

$9,494,184



$9,433,911



$9,293,004





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest-bearing demand

$962,139

0.08%

$998,134

0.09%

$967,735

0.18%



Money market

2,062,958

0.18%

2,037,976

0.18%

2,074,862

0.33%



Savings

1,059,904

0.03%

1,044,899

0.03%

923,208

0.07%



Certificates of deposit

1,240,345

0.41%

1,291,194

0.45%

1,486,016

1.16%



Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,325,346

0.18%

5,372,203

0.20%

5,451,821

0.48%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements

71,054

0.10%

67,838

0.10%

64,000

0.25%



Short-term borrowings

—%

—%

84,310

0.38%



Long-term borrowings

22,841

1.99%

23,113

2.01%

49,269

2.52%



Junior subordinated debt securities

64,118

3.01%

64,103

3.06%

64,057

3.19%



Total Borrowings

158,012

1.56%

155,054

1.61%

261,636

1.44%



Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,483,358

0.22%

5,527,256

0.24%

5,713,457

0.53%



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,812,185



2,727,653



2,433,665





Shareholders' equity

1,198,641



1,179,002



1,145,882





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,494,184



$9,433,911



$9,293,004





















Net Interest Margin (9)



3.14%



3.16%



3.29%



















 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.





Consolidated Selected Financial Data





Unaudited











Nine Months Ended September 30,





(dollars in thousands)





2021



2020





Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)















ASSETS















Interest-bearing deposits with banks





$669,593

0.12%

$158,771

0.38%



Securities, at fair value





815,197

2.24%

776,995

2.50%



Loans held for sale





4,780

3.02%

5,407

3.17%



Commercial real estate





3,248,417

3.71%

3,373,466

4.33%



Commercial and industrial





1,863,447

4.13%

2,020,179

3.82%



Commercial construction





479,733

3.30%

428,977

3.91%



Total Commercial Loans





5,591,597

3.81%

5,822,622

4.12%



Residential mortgage





878,709

4.13%

974,144

4.24%



Home equity





538,931

3.49%

540,220

4.09%



Installment and other consumer





85,640

6.06%

79,757

6.60%



Consumer construction





14,257

4.92%

12,587

4.49%



Total Consumer Loans





1,517,538

4.02%

1,606,708

4.31%



Total Portfolio Loans





7,109,135

3.86%

7,429,330

4.16%



Total Loans





7,113,915

3.86%

7,434,737

4.16%



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock





10,579

4.07%

19,473

5.38%



Total Interest-earning Assets





8,609,284

3.41%

8,389,976

3.94%



Noninterest-earning assets





728,314



772,404





Total Assets





$9,337,598



$9,162,380





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Interest-bearing demand





$952,297

0.09%

$981,174

0.33%



Money market





2,023,583

0.18%

2,048,466

0.69%



Savings





1,033,581

0.04%

880,673

0.12%



Certificates of deposit





1,291,666

0.51%

1,549,177

1.50%



Total Interest-bearing deposits





5,301,126

0.22%

5,459,490

0.76%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements





67,872

0.12%

60,045

0.30%



Short-term borrowings





8,425

0.19%

182,623

1.02%



Long-term borrowings





23,139

2.00%

50,292

2.52%



Junior subordinated debt securities





64,103

3.05%

64,099

3.72%



Total Borrowings





163,539

1.54%

357,059

1.60%



Total Interest-bearing Liabilities





5,464,665

0.26%

5,816,549

0.81%



Noninterest-bearing liabilities





2,693,530



2,170,447





Shareholders' equity





1,179,403



1,175,384





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$9,337,598



$9,162,380





















Net Interest Margin (10)







3.25%



3.37%



 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.





Consolidated Selected Financial Data





Unaudited







2021



2021



2020







Third



Second



Third





(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter





Nonperforming Loans (NPL)















Commercial loans:



% NPL



% NPL



% NPL



Commercial real estate

$56,400



1.71%

$82,050



2.53%

$52,805



1.60%



Commercial and industrial

38,581



2.27%

16,997



0.96%

12,498



0.61%



Commercial construction

4,053



0.75%

384



0.08%

1,504



0.31%



Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans (1)

99,034



1.83%

99,431



1.81%

66,807



1.15%



Consumer loans:















Residential mortgage

9,172



1.03%

9,917



1.15%

13,018



1.37%



Home equity

2,917



0.53%

3,150



0.58%

4,106



0.76%



Installment and other consumer

189



0.19%

121



0.14%

141



0.17%



Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

12,278



0.79%

13,188



0.87%

17,265



1.08%



Total Nonperforming Loans (1)

$111,312



1.60%

$112,619



1.61%

$84,072



1.13%



(1) Included in nonperforming commercial loans is $1.7 million of loans held for sale.













2021



2021



2020





Third



Second



Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Charge-offs

$4,206





$8,737





$13,667





Recoveries

(616)





(1,264)





(754)





Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$3,590





$7,473





$12,913



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial loans:













Commercial real estate

3,651





6,595





10,963





Commercial and industrial

(277)





795





1,267





Commercial construction

54





(2)





(1)





Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

3,428





7,388





12,229





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage

2





(57)





274





Home equity

37





10





204





Installment and other consumer

123





132





206





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

162





85





684





Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$3,590





$7,473





$12,913





 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited









Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)





2021



2020



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Charge-offs





$19,476





$93,415





Recoveries





(2,601)





(1,273)





Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





$16,875





$92,142



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial loans:













Customer fraud





$—





$58,671





Commercial real estate





10,944





16,979





Commercial and industrial





5,431





14,592





Commercial construction





51





(22)





Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)





16,426





90,220





Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage





17





367





Home equity





279





301





Installment and other consumer





153





1,254





Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





449





1,922





Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)





$16,875





$92,142



































2021



2021



2020





Third



Second



Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter



Asset Quality Data













Nonperforming loans

$111,312





112,619





$84,072





OREO

13,370





1,145





2,317





Total Nonperforming assets

124,682





113,764





86,389





Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

14,033





20,650





18,648





Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

13,782





14,321





18,478





Total troubled debt restructurings

27,815





34,971





37,126





Nonperforming loans / total loans

1.60%





1.61%





1.13%





Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

1.78%





1.62%





1.17%





Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.55%





1.56%





1.64%





Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.60%





1.64%





1.77%





Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

97%





97.00%





144%





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$3,590





$7,473





$12,913





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans

0.21%





0.43%





0.69%







































Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)





2021



2020



Asset Quality Data













Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)





$16,875





$92,142





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans





0.32%





1.66%





 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited







Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









2021



2021



2020





Third



Second



Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter

















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity

$1,201,681





$1,188,733





$1,142,115





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax

liability

(379,218)





(379,563)





(380,735)





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$822,462





$809,170





$761,380





Common shares outstanding

39,368





39,346





39,252





Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.89





$20.57





$19.40



















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income (annualized)

$109,492





$113,778





$66,455





Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,369





1,395





2,069





Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$110,861





$115,173





$68,524



















Average total shareholders' equity

$1,198,641





$1,179,002





$1,145,882





Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred

tax liability

(379,443)





(379,784)





(380,781)





Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$819,197





$799,218





$765,101





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

13.53%





14.41%





8.96%



















(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income before taxes

$33,928





$35,338





$20,028





Plus: Provision for credit losses

3,388





2,561





17,485





Total

37,317





37,899





37,513





Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$148,051





$152,012





$149,237





Average assets

$9,494,184





$9,433,911





$9,293,004





PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.56%





1.61%





1.61%



















(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense

$47,241





$45,829





$48,246





Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$68,712





$68,304





$69,276





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

557





585





780





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

69,269





68,889





70,056





Noninterest income

15,846





15,424





16,483





Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities





(29)









Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$85,115





$84,284





$86,539





Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.50%





54.37%





55.75%



















 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited









Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)





2021



2020

















(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income (loss) (annualized)





$117,477





($4,189)





Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax





1,409





2,050





Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)





$118,886





($2,140)



















Average total shareholders' equity





$1,179,403





$1,175,384





Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability





(379,788)





(380,884)





Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)





$799,614





$794,500





Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





14.87%





(0.27)%



















(6) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income (loss) before taxes





$108,444





($8,839)





Plus: Provision for credit losses





9,087





124,294





Total





117,531





115,455





Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)





$157,139





$154,221





Average assets





$9,337,598





$9,162,380





PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)





1.68%





1.68%



















(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense





$138,650





$138,115





Less: merger related expenses









(2,342)





Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items





$138,650





$135,773



















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income





$207,674





$209,460





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





1,806





2,477





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





209,480





211,937





Noninterest income





48,507





44,110





Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities





(29)





(142)





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income





$257,958





$255,905





Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





53.75%





53.06%



















(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)













 Interest income and dividend income





$218,127





$244,916





 Less: interest expense





(10,453)





35,456





 Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income





207,674





209,460





 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





1,806





2,477





 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)





$209,480





$211,937





 Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)





$280,074





$283,098





 Average interest-earning assets





$8,609,284





$8,389,976





 Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)





3.25%





3.37%





 

S&T  Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited







Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









2021



2021



2020





Third



Second



Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter



Quarter



Quarter

















(8) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity

$1,201,681





$1,188,733





$1,142,115





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,218)





(379,563)





(380,735)





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$822,462





$809,170





$761,380



















Total assets

$9,436,054





$9,495,832





$9,190,572





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(379,218)





(379,563)





(380,735)





Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,056,836





$9,116,269





$8,809,837





Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.08%





8.88%





8.64%



















(9) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Interest income and dividend income

$71,769





$71,577





$76,848





Less: interest expense

(3,058)





(3,273)





(7,572)





Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

68,711





68,304





69,276





Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

557





585





780





Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$69,268





$68,889





$70,056





Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$274,812





$276,313





$278,701





Average interest- earning assets

$8,769,425





$8,729,277





$8,477,074





Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.14%





3.16%





3.29%



















 

 

