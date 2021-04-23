MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Divine Body": an interesting look into the mysteries of the divine body from a closer perspective of true-to-life events. "The Divine Body" is the creation of published author Sabije Dervishi Veseli, the first Albanian writer to show an interest in bringing horror stories. She currently resides with her husband and two sons in New Jersey.
Veseli shares, "Life after death continues and is real.
"Prophet Moses received a message from God.
"The colors purple, red, dark red are the colors of the flowers in Paradise, and these three colors symbolize the sacred garments of the priests.
"Prophet Muhamed accepts divine messages when the body takes two forms. When the body took on a spiritual form and an organic body."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sabije Dervishi Veseli's new book weaves a well-written manuscript fit for every reader that discusses a research grounded from original facts and attempts to prove how life after death comes to be.
